‘Dance Moms’ Alum Gets Married With Former Castmates In Attendance

A Dance Moms alum couldn’t exchange vows with the love of her life without the majority of her former castmates by her side.

Videos by Suggest

Over the weekend, Brooke Hyland, the eldest daughter of Kelly Hyland, married her longtime boyfriend Brian Thalman in Florida.

Among those at the celebration were the original Dance Moms girls: Kenzie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux, and Kendall Vertes. The mothers of the former child dancers, Melissa Gisoni, Jill Vertes, and Christi Lukasiak, were also invited.

Brooke was the eldest dancer of Abby Lee Miller’s famous elite dance team. Both she and her younger sister Paige appeared on Dance Moms from 2011 to 2014. Her mother was among the first dancers to be trained by Abby Lee, but decided to quit dancing to focus on cheerleading.

Although Kelly and Abby Lee had conflicted over the seasons, things escalated when the duo had a physical altercation during the fourth season of Dance Moms. Kelly filed a lawsuit against Abby Lee, while Abby Lee filed charges against Kelly. Both the lawsuit and charges were eventually dropped.

Right before the 2024 Dance Moms reunion, Brooke stated her time on the show was “crazy.”

Following the Dance Moms drama, Brooke left competitive dancing. After graduating from high school, she attended Ohio University and earned a degree in marketing and management information systems.

The ‘Dance Moms’ Star Met Her New Husband Through Her Cousin

Brooke first met Brian in 2021 while she was in her hometown, Pittsburgh, for the holiday season. She was living in Austin, Texas, at the time.

“Her cousin, who is my close friend, introduced us to one another,” Brian shared with PEOPLE in May 2024. “We did long distance for a few months before Brooke moved back to Pittsburgh.”

Brian also told the media outlet that he and the former reality TV star bonded over their love of travel, new restaurants, and active outdoor lifestyles. Brooke eventually moved back to Pittsburgh.

After a couple of years together, Brian proposed to Brooke in May 2024. He got down on one knee with a 3.25-carat diamond ring while the couple was in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park.