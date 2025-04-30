Damien Thomas, Actor in Classic Movies and Shows, Dead at 83

Damien Thomas, forever immortalized as the vampire Count Karnstein in Hammer Films’ Twins of Evil, has taken his final curtain call.

Thomas passed away on April 18 at Salisbury Hospice in Wiltshire, England, following a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, his daughter Phoebe Court-Thomas confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was 83.

Thomas rose to fame as a horror icon with his unforgettable role as Count Karnstein in Hammer Films’ Twins of Evil (1971), alongside Peter Cushing. He played a seductive vampire aristocrat who faced off against Cushing’s strict vampire hunter, Gustav Weil. The film, part of Hammer’s Karnstein Trilogy, also featured real-life twins Madeleine and Mary Collinson.

Per THR, Thomas was born on April 11, 1942, in Ismailia, Egypt. He honed his craft at the esteemed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, where he earned two scholarships and graduated at the age of 25, receiving the prestigious principal’s medal. His career took off in the late 1960s, marked by an early television role in Hammer’s Journey to the Unknown.

I've just read Damien Thomas has died, last Friday 18th April, how unfortunate for his family.

An excellent casting choice as Count Karnstein for one of my favourites of the later Hammer movies 'Twins of Evil' (1971). pic.twitter.com/JQEVmlQAV1 — Stephen Doyle (@GaiusCa1igu1a) April 25, 2025

Damien Thomas Also Made His Mark on the Small Screen

Beyond his work in horror, Thomas showcased remarkable versatility through a series of critically acclaimed period dramas. He brought depth to the role of Father Alvito, a Portuguese priest, alongside Richard Chamberlain in NBC’s epic miniseries Shōgun (1980). In the BBC’s Jane Eyre (1983), he delivered a chilling performance as the enigmatic Richard Mason, starring opposite Zelah Clarke and Timothy Dalton.

His credits also include roles in The Talisman, Beau Geste, The Return of Sherlock Holmes, Poirot, and the 1985 TV movie Tenko Reunion, per IMDb.

We at the Foundation are saddened to hear about the passing of Damien Thomas, who played Prince Kassim in 'Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger'.



Aside from his part in Ray Harryhausen's 1977 classic, Damien was noted for roles in numerous British TV shows & films, including 'Shogun'… pic.twitter.com/kauVvCJsq5 — Ray Harryhausen (@Ray_Harryhausen) April 25, 2025

Of course, fans were quick to pay tribute to Thomas on social media in the wake of his death. One fan on X called him “possibly the world’s most beautiful vampire,” before adding: “His Image lives eternal.”

Damien Thomas, who played possibly the world's most beautiful vampire, amongst many other roles, has died.



But his image lives eternal.



RIP! pic.twitter.com/cWEDIXLZ2h — Julia MorganScorpion 🇬🇧 (@MorganScorpion) April 25, 2025

He is survived by his wife, Julia; his children, Dom, Maud, and Phoebe; and his stepchildren, Kirsty, Hannah, and Gabe.