These ‘Squid Game’ Candy Molds And Recipe Allow You To Compete At Home–Without The High Stakes

It isn’t the first time Dalgona has taken the world by storm. Dalgona coffee, or whipped coffee for short, made its rounds on TikTok in 2020 as one of the dreamiest, creamiest drinks you could whip together at home in just a few minutes. Now, Dalgona, the Korean honeycomb treat is making a new appearance, but with higher stakes than ever before.

Dalgona candy, or ppopgi, a Korean candy similar to honeycomb toffee, appears in Netflix’s thriller Squid Game, which has recently brought attention to this classic Korean street food. As a result, fans are feeling eager to prepare their own Dalgona candies at home using Squid Game candy molds.

Do you have what it takes to survive the Squid Game Dalgona candy challenge?

What Is The ‘Squid Game’ Dalgona Candy Challenge?

Squid Game, the Korean survival drama tells a disturbing story about penniless players competing in children’s games for the chance to win a fortune. Should they lose, they’ll die. It’s no longer fun and games for these players.

In the second challenge, players were given a single Dalgona candy. The challenge? Within a limited timeframe, competitors had to separate an intricate shape from the delicate candy, all without breaking the wafer, or the shape itself.

In this game, patience is a virtue. Even though it may not seem difficult, it was undoubtedly one of the most gripping and nail biting scenes of the show. Due to the fact that Dalgona candy only contain sugar and baking soda, they’re extremely fragile. If they break, they die. Sounds stressful, right?

If you’re up for it, you can try the game for yourself using Squid Game candy molds. Fortunately, losing will have different consequences, but you will see how you would have done if you were a contestant.

How To Make Squid Game Dalgona Candy

While you’ll need special molds (see our recommendations below), luckily the recipes for making Dalgona candy is super easy and contains only two ingredients you’re already likely to have in your cabinet!

Squid Game Dalgona Candy Recipe

Ingredients

1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar

pinch of baking soda

Instructions

In a small saucepan over high heat, melt a tablespoon of sugar, stirring regularly to prevent burning. Continue cooking until the sugar melts and it begins to caramelize. Sprinkle in a little baking soda and combine quickly. As soon as you have mixed the baking soda and sugar well and they have reached a gooey consistency, pour the mixture onto a Silpat mat or wax paper. With the back of a cup or spoon, flatten the mixture, then use a mold to make a shape in the dough. Leave the candy to cool and harden. Enjoy!

Best ‘Squid Game’ Candy Molds