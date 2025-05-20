dakota-johnson-shimmers-in-silver-dress-at-cannes

Dakota Johnson danced on the edge of Cannes’ new rules, turning heads in an impossibly bold sheer, backless gown.

Attending the Kering Women in Motion Awards and the festival’s Presidential Dinner on May 18, the 35-year-old dazzled in a shimmering, sleeveless silver gown.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The slinky metallic dress is basically a genius loophole for the festival’s crackdown on near-naked outfits.

Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Johnson’s gown featured a halter neckline, a sleek column silhouette, and hundreds of intricate strass crystals and beads. She completed the look with dazzling starburst earrings crafted from 18k gold and encrusted with pavé diamonds, designed by Boucheron and valued at an impressive $56,000, per In Style.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

During the Kering Women in Motion event, Johnson also seized the moment to announce her feature film directorial debut.

“The girl that plays my daughter [in Cha Cha Real Smooth], Vanessa Burkhart, she is an autistic actress and musician and brilliant person, and we have been working with her on developing a script,” the Materialists star told reporters, per Deadline. “She’s written a script, and it’s really special, and it’s about a young woman with autism. I feel very protective of her and her story in her mind, she’s just an unbelievable woman. I just don’t think I could allow anyone else to direct it. So we’ll see.”

Dakota Johnson Doubled Down with Another Sheer Gown at Cannes

The near-naked fashion trend continued as Johnson stunned in a chic ensemble at the Splitsville after-party during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

The Madame Web star stunned in a semi-sheer slip dress featuring a delicate floral print and a gracefully draped cowl neckline.

Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nikki Beach Hospitality Group

She completed the elegant look with striking chandelier earrings and sleek, straight hair.

Splitsville, releasing on August 22, tells the story of a couple trying to navigate the challenges of an open marriage.