Your Daily Horoscope: September 23, 2022

On Friday, September 23rd, a small sliver of a waning crescent Moon conjoins with Ceres, a dwarf planet that governs our nurturing instincts and needs. This conjunction sits in a harmonious trine with Eris, a small body controlling our rebellious sides. The stars pose an important question today: will you rebel against your needs? Or that which ignores them?

Which will it be for your sign?

Digging deeper into sorrow can have merits, but be wary of falling down a self-pitying rabbit hole. If you’re not going to use this pain to grow, then it will inevitably start to slow you down. Proceed cautiously, Aries.

Don’t underestimate the effect our subconscious minds have on our conscious realities, Taurus. There is a fine line between self-care and self-destruction. Is a streak of hedonism worth it if you end up in the hole?

Sometimes, things must go wrong before we see how they can go right. Learning by doing is a powerful and effective method. Try to ride out this storm as best you can. Eventually, it will pass, and you’ll be wiser.

We can gain different things from different relationships, but we can’t solve a problem with one by leaning into another. As unpleasant as it might seem, the difficult bond is the one that most needs your attention right now.

The stars urge you to rest, Leo. Burnout and exhaustion won’t merit better work or results, so why are you so deadset on reaching them? Despite your arguably unhealthy efforts, no one can do everything all the time. Take a breather.

When we start looking for the negative, everything we see starts to turn sour. Our perspectives color the world around us. Thus, you must stay conscious of what’s reality—and what’s a product of your bad mood.

You have a huge heart and an avid philanthropic streak, but that doesn’t mean you’re superhuman. Taking time for yourself is crucial if you want to maintain the energy to take time for others. It’s well worth it, Libra.

While it might not feel like it at the time, conflict can teach us a lot. It reveals how we view ourselves, others, and the connections between them. It can also show who belongs in our lives and who doesn’t. Pay attention.

Tying your self-worth to your productivity is a dangerous game, Sag. Things go awry all the time—often outside of our control. If you root yourself in your values, then these minor setbacks won’t hurt so deeply.

If anyone is capable of handling the most chaotic change-ups, it would be you, Cap. Your ability to navigate the unknown and problem-solve on the fly is unmatched. Have confidence in that; others certainly do.

Life is too preciously short to let these burdens weigh so heavily on you. You don’t have to go burning every difficult bridge you see, but you might benefit from taking some alone time to recalibrate.

Your capacity to forgive is admirable, but be wary of erasing too many boundaries. There is a reason you have to forgive in the first place: you were hurt. Don’t rob yourself of the opportunity to heal by pretending it never happened.

