Your Daily Horoscope: October 28, 2022

On Friday, October 28th, the waxing crescent Moon flies under Sagittarius in the 3rd House of Communications. Now is the time for speaking your mind and expressing your emotions. With the Sun passing through Scorpio in the 2nd House of Security, this type of direct communication could have lasting implications for your well-being and self-esteem. It might be uncomfortable at first, but it’ll likely be worth it in the end.

How does your sign fit into the celestial mix today?

Standing up for oneself is reasonable, but resisting progress to get attention isn’t. As tempting as it might be to stir the pot, try to resist the urge, Aries. It’s liable to boil over before you realize it, and then what?

Personal transformations aren’t linear, Taurus. While this misstep is disheartening, it’s not the end of the world. What’s important is that you realized you made an error. Previous versions of you might not have been so insightful.

Your desire to headfirst into this new endeavor is admirable. However, are you running toward a goal or away from something else? Whatever you’re fleeing will make its way back. So, it’s best to address it now.

Being hyper-aware of your emotions has its occasional benefits, and the universe is presenting an opportunity to reap those rewards. You’re a master at wading through messy, complex emotions. Who better to handle this than you?

Be wary of losing sight of yourself in your quest to help others. You wear your heart on your sleeve, Leo. Consequently, when resentment starts to fester from too much self-sacrifice, it’s palpable to everyone around you.

While this challenge might be unexpected, it could prove to be incredibly beneficial. Don’t underestimate its ability to teach you valuable insight that you can carry with you further down the road. Pay attention, Virgo.

Sometimes, the universe throws hail storms our way for seemingly no reason. Still, we can use the experience gained from weathering that storm, however undeserved, to help someone else going through something similar. How could you use this for good, Libra?

No one is expecting you to keep up this tough exterior, Scorpio. You’re the only one who finds it necessary. In fact, those around you would likely be ecstatic to see your walls finally come down—even if only a little bit.

The stars are lining up in your favor, Sag. Ride this wave of motivation while it’s here. You have the knowledge and know-how to traverse this obstacle with ease. Don’t give up on yourself now.

Perhaps it’s not your situation that has to change but your perspective. There’s only so much wiggle room the universe offers. Your best bet is to find a way to fit into the new space comfortably and happily.

No one else is responsible for your mental health—only you are, Aquarius. Having said that, it’s also your duty to remove yourself from situations or people that prove detrimental. You can’t control their actions, but you can control yours.

To know how to move forward, you need to know where you want to go. Take some time today to assess your goals and dreams. How are you making progress toward them? Conversely, in what ways do you stray from the path?

