Your Daily Horoscope: November 18, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Friday, November 18th, a waning crescent Moon forms a harmonious trine with Uranus retrograde under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation. This aspect suggests a period of tranquility and rest, allowing us to recalibrate and come to terms with new perspectives.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Just because something isn’t particularly fun right now doesn’t mean it’s bad for you, Aries. Unfortunately, no winning streaks last forever. Focus your energy on gathering insight from this experience as opposed to fighting it.

Don’t be so quick to turn down the advice of others, Taurus. Indeed, they have the gift of a perspective you can only pretend to have—completely objective and void of your ego. You’d be wise to listen.

Trying to push through this period of stagnancy is understandable, if not admirable. However, you likely won’t be pleased with the results of this type of coercion. Inspiration will come to you in time. Don’t force it while you wait.

It’s normal to feel apprehensive about something new. Give yourself the grace to feel your feelings as they come, but extend that same courtesy to this novel experience. With time, that apprehension could fade into appreciation.

As pretty as your rose-colored glasses might make the world around you appear, they blind you to reality. And eventually, you’ll come to find that ignorant blissfulness dissipates quickly. It’s better to view the world as it really is.

Not every problem can be fixed, Virgo—even if you’re the one leading the cause. The sooner you come to terms with this fact of life, the less heartbreak you’ll have to endure. It’s okay not to have an answer for everything.

Getting to know someone intimately is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can forge a much stronger bond. But on the other hand, it can catalyze goodbyes you weren’t ready to make. Either way, it’s worth it.

Life is rarely black and white, Scorpio. So, why are you so insistent on categorizing everything as such? There is greater truth in the chaotic messiness of the gray areas. Try looking there for the answers you seek.

As counterintuitive as it might seem, this period of rest isn’t as unproductive as you think. Not all growth has to be flamboyant and flashy, Sag. Indeed, some of the largest strides are made in silence. Let the results speak for themselves.

The longer you keep everyone around you at arm’s length, the drier and less meaningful your relationships will become. The stars urge you to find a way to accept the notion of radical vulnerability and openness.

While you might prefer to keep your head in the clouds, there is much to learn from reality here on Earth. Approaching things pragmatically isn’t the death sentence of boredom you’re making it out to be, Aquarius.

Don’t let others convince you that your softness is a weakness, Pisces. On the contrary, loving as deeply as you do requires tremendous courage and strength. Lean into your ability today. Someone around you needs it.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

