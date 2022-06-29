Your Daily Horoscope: June 29, 2022

On Wednesday, June 29th, a dark Moon slips behind the Sun toward Ceres, a dwarf planet that governs our nurturing natures. The stars have set the stage: ego and emotions are the actors. But it’s how you choose to nourish them that determines the scene itself.

What does that mean for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

The stars are setting you up for success today, Aries. It’s best to strike now while the iron is hot. Don’t take advantage of this motivation while it’s here. Indeed, that’s one of the quickest ways to run it off.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Your ego often misleads you into thinking that change is a direct attack on your person. However, life happens with no specific individual in mind. Sometimes, we get the fuzzy end of the lollipop. Try not to take it so personally.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

All relationships, no matter how small or short, have the potential to teach us valuable lessons. Not only do we learn more about ourselves, but we also learn more about human connection in general. What lessons is this one teaching you?

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

If you do not include yourself in at least your top two daily priorities, then you’re overdue for a reshuffle. Looking out for Number One (read: you) is the only way to ensure you can tackle everything else on your to-do list.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Even the best of us require periods of rest. Certainly, no one is giving you an award for running yourself into the ground. Don’t let your fear of failure turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy. Take some quiet time for yourself today, Leo.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

The universe has presented you with quite the obstacle. Luckily, you’re well-equipped to face the challenge. Now is not the time to succumb to self-doubt. The stars are aligned in your favor, Virgo. So, go ahead—trust your gut.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Be careful not to project your own lost causes on others. While you can use your experiences as motivating factors, it’s unfair to assume you can change the past by working on these present issues. You have to keep them separate.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

It can be difficult to assess your needs when you’re on autopilot. In fact, it can be downright impossible. To get to the bottom of what’s been ailing you, you’re going to have to take a moment (or several) to yourself to really reflect.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

What we want and what we need are rarely the same thing. Of course, it does happen. But it’s far likelier that you’ll have to sacrifice some comforts to see true progress. Isn’t that worth it in the end, though?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

The universe can be wily at times. Still, you are the one ultimately in control of your destiny. If you don’t like the way things are panning out, you still have time to change. Don’t underestimate your ability to get this done.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Whenever a decision takes this long, it’s usually because you already know the answer. You just don’t like what it is. Take solace in the fact that the first step is the hardest. After that, it’s smooth sailing.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

It’s time to start treating yourself the way you treat others. Save some of that unbridled compassion and empathy for yourself, Pisces. That includes not ignoring your wants and needs for the sake of being easygoing.

