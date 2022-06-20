Your Daily Horoscope: June 20, 2022

On Monday, June 20, a waning Moon flies under moody Pisces. Its course is headed straight for Neptune. Then, it’ll head straight for a planetary traffic jam under Aries. Meanwhile, the Sun continues its steady course from Gemini to Cancer.

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Life isn’t one giant dichotomy. Sometimes, the things that are supposed to bring us pleasure bring us pain. Conversely, the most tedious tasks can be the most rewarding. The quicker you drop this black-and-white view, the better.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

There is great change and progress waiting for you on the other side of this struggle. But you’re going to have to find the motivation yourself. No one is going to come along and magically give it to you.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

A change of scenery might quell the anxious voice in the back of your head. Even if you can’t make it out of town today, a new restaurant, drive home, or even a new book or show could break you out of this funk.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Melancholy and self-righteousness can go hand in hand if you’re not careful. You’re accustomed to sensitivity, so you almost feel entitled to wallow. However, this is just an illusion, Cancer. You’ll have to stop sometime.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

You’re usually good at things on the first try. So, when you’re not, it can be difficult for you to push past the initial learning curve. But just think about all of the things you’re missing out on when you throw in the towel early.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Not all of your problems can be solved by pragmatic logic alone. In fact, many problems require the exact opposite—pure, unbridled, vulnerable emotion. Pay attention to how your routine makes you feel. Then, change what doesn’t feel good.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You’ve been struggling with inner shadow work for a while now. Finally, it seems like it’s starting to pay off. While it might not have seemed like it at the time, this will prepare you for the obstacles ahead.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Don’t let others convince you your solitary nature is bad. Of course, some cases of solitude can be negative. But in your case, it’s a matter of recharging your batteries. Go ahead and take the time you need.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Life doesn’t compartmentalize itself—and that’s a good thing. Sure, it means the negative can seep into other areas. But it also means the good can, too. What lessons from one part of your life can you apply to another?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You’re running away from emotional conflict with massive to-do lists. However, don’t be fooled, Cap. No to-do list is long enough to keep you from facing the music. You’re only exhausting yourself before the inevitable meeting.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Despite your creative, zany reputation, you also have an innate ability to suck the fun out of something. It’s not your fault—you’re a natural analyst and improver. Still, sometimes it’s better to go with the flow than troubleshoot.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

If your home life is unstable, then focusing on a career can seem next to impossible. Focus on one problem at a time (the stars suggest the latter). You certainly won’t unravel your stress by tying the knots tighter.

