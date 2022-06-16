Your Daily Horoscope: June 16, 2022

On Thursday, June 16, the Sun continues its trek from Gemini to Cancer. A still-large Waning Moon is also making its way from Sagittarius to Capricorn. As the Moon grows smaller, it will approach Pluto and Saturn retrograde.

How do the stars align for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Your desire to get ahead will always outpace your urgency to heal. Healing is slow, steady, and in a word: boring. But just because it isn’t exciting doesn’t mean that it isn’t important, Aries.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Addressing mental health is never black and white, no matter how much you’d like it to be. Maintaining your pragmatism is wise. However, you’ll have to entertain a few whimsical notions, too.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

You do your best work when you put your ego on the backburner. This collective view helps you make better, more thoughtful decisions. So, what are you waiting for?

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Our past plays a major role in shaping our present-day perspective. Despite some mindsets clearly not aging well, this is generally a good thing. Remembering is the only way to learn.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Your heart and soul have no vested interest in your ego. Indeed, the former often directly clashes with the latter. Surely, you know which deserves more of your attention—right?

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Productivity can be misleading, Virgo. Be wary of assuming you’re on the right path just because it’s a busy one. Pay attention to how you’re feeling. Indeed, no one else will do that for you.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

One of your greatest assets is your ability to know when to speak and when to be silent. Your peacekeeping skills are unparalleled. So, don’t be afraid to use them when necessary.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Trusting yourself is scary. Even if there is a safety net present, it can seem a little too far down for your comfort. But isn’t staying in the same spot for the rest of your life even scarier?

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Generally speaking, you like to be first. There’s something about reaching that precipice before anyone else that is immensely gratifying. Still, there is merit in helping someone else get to the top before you.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Sure, you can stick your head in the sand if you want. However, what you’re avoiding will be waiting for you when you surface. Instead of putting it off, why not just address it now?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

You’re so obsessed with change and newness, but what about within yourself? Maybe the big revolution you’ve been waiting for is an internal one. There’s certainly no harm in testing it out.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Despite your best efforts, running away from your past won’t change its effects on you. Indeed, true growth requires witnessing the good, bad, and ugly. There’s no other way forward, Pisces.

