Your Daily Horoscope: June 10, 2022

On Friday, June 10, a waxing Gibbous Moon flies under Libra between two retrograde dwarf planets. The Moon also stands in a harmonious trine with the Sun under Gemini, suggesting an amiable dance between ego and emotion.

What does that mean for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You have two options, Aries. You can either let your vulnerabilities demean you, or you can allow them to strengthen you. Your resiliency doesn’t come from wins alone. Failure makes you stronger, too.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

You’ve been trying so hard to keep up with unexpected changes that you’ve lost touch with your internal dialogue. Sure, going with the flow can be important. But is it more important than acknowledging your needs?

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

As much as you’d like to be loved by everyone, it’s just not possible. And besides, how good is a deed if it’s tangled up in ego? Don’t let others’ opinions alter your moral compass.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You have a bad habit of holding grudges. While it might be tempting to act on these grievances, not everyone is as stuck in the past as you are. Then what?

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Sometimes the things we enjoy doing stop making us happy without warning or explanation. When this happens, it’s always worth asking: Did I do something to expedite this change?

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Be wary of equating external success with internal validation. Doing so is a slippery slope into burnout and resentment. You can achieve your goals, but make sure taking care of yourself is one of them.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Recognizing something isn’t serving you anymore is a great feeling. But you know what doesn’t feel so great? Keeping it in your life anyway, letting resentment fester, and turning bitter and jaded.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

If you’re struggling to find a solution, then try taking yourself out of the equation. What would you tell a friend going through this same situation? Try listening to that advice instead.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

What we want and what we need are rarely the same thing. While you might feel justified in your principled stand, will those feelings remain after they disaffect your friendships and job?

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

Coming to terms with the fact that you’ve been missing out is never easy. You might feel embittered by the lost time and wasted opportunity. But careful, Cap—stewing about it won’t bring any of that back.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Your outward perspective makes you curious and adventurous. However, it can make it too easy to ignore your role in conflict and struggle. Don’t be so naive as to think you’re never part of the problem.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Your empathy is one of your greatest strengths. Now, the stars are calling you to turn that inward. What are your emotions and reactions telling you? How can you better understand your shadow self?

