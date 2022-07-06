Your Daily Horoscope: July 6, 2022

On Wednesday, July 6, Mercury enters the 10th House of Social Status. At the same time, a waxing gibbous Moon approaches conjunction with Makemake, a dwarf planet governing our environmental connection. Indeed, the cosmos suggest change is approaching.

What does that mean for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You tend to scoff at self-reflection, assuming it’s more of a copout than an effective strategy. But could this blasé attitude actually be a fear you might find something you don’t like? Even worse—something you need to fix?

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

It can be easy to internalize a setback as a personal failure. However, the stars suggest a different approach. Yes, you fell down. But the only thing that matters now is that you got back up, Taurus.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

The stars are aligned in your favor today, Gemini. A new leadership opportunity has presented itself to you, and the cosmos are urging you to take it. Don’t let your insecurities get the best of you—you got this.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Remain attentive to your immediate environment today. Emotional distractions are shaking your focus and shifting your gaze. While it might be tempting to peek at your neighbor’s green grass, your own grass needs to be watered.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

When life inevitably gets chaotic and messy, you have two options. You can allow your pride to take over and fluster you. Alternatively, you could use your keen instincts to see your way through these rocky waters.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

Despite your pragmatic worldview, you’re not immune to the occasional bout of irrationalism. Knowing what’s best doesn’t make it any easier. It’s certainly a heavy burden to bear. But unfortunately, you have no other choice.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You’ve twisted yourself into quite the mental pretzel over this one, Libra. If you can’t find a way out from your current vantage point, try another. A change of scenery could shake loose the inspiration you seek.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

At some point, you’re going to have to address the elephant in the room—more specifically, your ego. You’ve been letting it stand in your way for weeks now. Aren’t you bored yet of being in the same spot?

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Maintaining a peaceful work-life balance is hard for anyone, even you, Sag. Balancing both requires a fair share of compromise on both sides. But be wary of equating emotional and financial stability. They’re both important, but one admittedly more so.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

The decision you make now has the potential to impact the rest of your life. Indeed, even doing nothing is bound to change you in some way. The real question is: What outcome will you be able to live with?

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

You can’t pawn off your inner work onto someone else, no matter how many skeletons you make them drag out of their closet. Don’t confuse playing armchair therapist with actually dealing with your problems, Aquarius.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Your idealistic perspective is undoubtedly a little over-romantic. But it’s definitely not impossible. First, you have to stop your ego from running the show. Not everything is about you. So, why are you so worried about it?

