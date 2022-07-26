Your Daily Horoscope: July 26, 2022

On Tuesday, July 26th, the smallest sliver of a crescent Moon inches toward Venus. By the end of the week, it will conjoin with the Sun sitting under Leo. There are also four retrogrades occurring simultaneously: Pluto, Saturn, Neptune, and now Chiron.

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

You have to stop expecting people to read your mind, Aries. Those around you only comprehend what you show them. And if you took a second to think about it, you might realize you’re not showing as much as you think.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

A tarnish on your reputation—or someone’s opinion of you—can be hard to scrub clean. While it might be tempting to give up entirely and let the whole thing turn to rust, one small stain is always better than one hundred.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Interpersonal conflict can be challenging, but personal conflict is even worse. Indeed, confronting the unsavory aspects of ourselves is humbling, overwhelming, and just plain hard. Still, it’s important that you follow this path a little while longer.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Don’t overcompensate for a lack of emotional bonds with physical or financial ones. It certainly isn’t your job to get everyone to like you. Nor is it your responsibility to steady the boat. Your only job is to not fall into the water yourself.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Your boldness and charisma are not something to hide, Leo. Sure, a little too much ego can swing these traits into “diva” territory. But keep your heart in the right place, and you have the potential to speak for the silent.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

It’s important to assert yourself. It’s also vital to know why you are asserting yourself. But most importantly, it’s essential that you don’t burn a bridge while you’re standing in the middle of it. Speak thoughtfully today.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You have two open doors in front of you. One leads to more of what you’re already familiar with, while the other leads you into uncharted territory. The stars urge you to resist the temptation of the former. Indeed, the latter needs you more.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Life rarely falls in line with what’s convenient for us. It seems like roadblocks appear as soon as we start to rev our engines. But whatever you do, don’t let this convince you to slam on the brakes. You’ll find a way around this obstacle.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

If accomplishing your goals isn’t giving you the contentment you seek, then maybe it’s time to find new ones. You’ll never find satisfaction from external means if you’re perpetually dissatisfied on the inside. Start there.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You’ve been running yourself ragged trying to shapeshift into “work” you, “home” you, and “romantic” you. Consequently, this has left you feeling detached and dissociated. It’s time to look for some common ground to stand on.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Sometimes, self-help requires a communal effort. Everyone sugarcoats their realities to an extent—those who claim to not do it most of all. Reach out to your friends. They can help you along your journey of personal growth.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

If we ignore the past, we’re doomed to repeat it. You can’t keep sweeping things under the rug forever. Eventually, you’re going to have to use some elbow grease to clean it up. The longer you wait, the harder it will be.

