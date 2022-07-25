Your Daily Horoscope: July 25, 2022

On Monday, July 25th, a sliver of a crescent Moon continues its lonely trek across an otherwise empty 9th House of Philosophy. Meanwhile, the Sun remains under Leo, along with Mercury and fast approaching Ceres. Several Houses over, the dwarf planet Chiron enters retrograde.

Where does your sign fit into the stars today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Your emotions are always valid, but how you act on them isn’t. Everyone is prone to bouts of irritability or sadness. But it’s your job to communicate what’s going on so that those around you aren’t in the dark.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

A struggle is starting to arise between your professional environment and your life path. While this dissonance is not impossible to work around, you’d be a lot better off figuring out a way to realign the two before proceeding.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

The universe is presenting an invaluable learning opportunity to you. Will you accept it or ignore it? You certainly have the free will to do either. But your future self would appreciate you considering the former.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

We can “dupe” ourselves in various ways without realizing it. Associating with the wrong people or not being honest with yourself are two common culprits. The rose-colored glasses might be nice. But clarity is better.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

You’re in your element, Leo. Use it to your advantage. Your magnetic charisma tends to rub off on those around you. If you maintain a positive attitude, then others likely will, too. Conversely, a sour mood is also quick to spread.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

No one has the answers 100% of the time—not even you, Virgo. We are a communal species. So, why are you so hesitant to lean on your community? They’re here to help. They want to help. What’s stopping you from letting them?

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

Some people suffer from inflated egos. You tend to deal with the opposite. You’ve convinced yourself that you need to be so small that you’re starting to shrink into oblivion. Your happiness matters too, Libra. Don’t forget that.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

We often compartmentalize our needs as “sentimental: non-essential” and “professional: essential.” But not every move has to be a mad dash toward the finish line. Taking a breather every now and then is also important.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

There’s no denying that you have a grandiose air about you. You are certainly one of the biggest fish in the pond. But be wary of growing too large. Eventually, it’s not going to be comfortable for anyone involved.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

The stars are offering extra courage today to let go of what hasn’t been working for you. Despite what your insecurities might tell you, you aren’t required to be a martyr. You can prioritize yourself. In fact, you should.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Self-destructive tendencies manifest in surprisingly subversive ways. Consider this situation the way you would a friend’s. If you wouldn’t let your friend put up with this type of disrespect in their relationships, then neither should you.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Something can be comfortable because it’s familiar while also still being detrimental to your general wellbeing. Of course, identifying these trouble spots is going to be more difficult. But you have to at least try, Pisces.

