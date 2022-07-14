Your Weekly Horoscope: July 14, 2022

On Thursday, July 14, the full Moon aligns with Pluto retrograde. While the Moon governs inner shadow selves, the faraway dwarf planet governs transformation. As it travels “backward” on the outer edge of our solar system, the stars call us to undergo an unsavory—but necessary—emotional change.

What will that look like for your sign?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Be careful not to equate intuition and anxiety, Aries. You’ve been reserving yourself because shared endeavors put you at risk of shared failure and blame. While your anxiety might be making you worry, your gut is urging you to trust it.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

Now is the time to use some of that bullheaded steadfastness you’re so famous for, Taurus. Yes, the waters seem rocky. Moreover, the end seems nowhere in sight. Rest assured, it’s there; you just have a little way more to go.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

Despite what social expectations might have you believe, you aren’t required to follow a script when talking with others. If you have something to say, then you need to say it. A slight jilt in flow is worth the stronger connection.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

You are incredibly intuitive, which helps you anticipate others’ needs—and your effect on them. Consequently, you’re hyper-aware of your faults and how they might disaffect others. But there’s a big difference between simply knowing about it and fixing it.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Who you present to the world and who you are inside aren’t exactly identical. There are definite similarities, but only the latter deserves the majority of your attention. Failure in the latter guarantees similar results in the former.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

The stars are lining up in your favor today, Virgo. Indeed, they’re offering a go-ahead to start working on the challenge that’s in front of you. Keep your head down and focus on the work. But most importantly, keep your ego in check.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You’ve started to close yourself off from the outside world as a defense mechanism. If you never emotionally invest in something, then your feelings can’t get hurt. Right? Wrong. It’s better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

Stop trying to compartmentalize your feelings from your reality—the two are one and the same. Consequently, they can affect (and disaffect) each other significantly. But the only way to get them to work together is by acknowledging that they are in the first place.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

You desire, demand, and actively crave success. So, your relationships need to help propel you forward, not drag you down. Anyone who isn’t up for the challenge is just putting an undue burden on your journey.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

When it comes to other people’s problems, you have an incredible sense of what needs to be done to overcome the obstacle. However, you often fail to direct that advice toward yourself. The stars are urging you to try.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Needs and expectations aren’t the same things. Just because those around you expect you to need certain things—and only in certain quantities—you aren’t beholden to that. You’re the only one who can determine what these needs are.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Take some time to engage in self-reflection today. What areas of your life are making you unhappy? If you can give yourself an honest answer, then you can get one step closer to actually fixing this problem.

