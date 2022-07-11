Your Daily Horoscope: July 11, 2022

On Monday, July 11th, an almost-full Moon passes over from Scorpio to Sagittarius. From this vantage point, the Moon stands in almost opposition to Venus under Gemini. Meanwhile, the Sun remains in Cancer in a tense stand-off with Pluto retrograde.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

Instinct and insecurity have been duking it out in your head for a while now. While your gut feelings are becoming more frequent, so, too, is the voice in your head encouraging you to ignore it. Only you can break this cycle.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

If you feel that a situation is trying to force you into a box, then you’ll do everything in your power to push against its influence. But what if you shouldn’t? Just because it’s different doesn’t mean it’s wrong, Taurus.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

You don’t often get the last word. So, when the opportunity arises to have it, you jump at the chance. While it might seem cathartic at the moment, you’ll likely feel even worse after. Are a few moments of spiteful satisfaction worth all that trouble?

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

It’s never easy when your moral compass strays from your family. It can be jarring to have such significant differences in opinion with those closest to you. Still, this could be a learning opportunity for both of you if you’re willing to try.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

When something or someone hurts your pride, you carry that wound with you forever. To gain some sense of control over it, you try to inflict that same pain on someone else. But rest assured, Leo: this is getting you nowhere.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

You cling tightly to your identity as a problem-solver because, in the past, others had failed to help you when you needed it. Consequently, you struggle to seek support when you need it. But those around you would be glad to give it.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

It’s time to start applying your philosophy to yourself, Libra. You are a natural peacekeeper and compassionate listener. So, why is it so difficult for you to return the favor? The stars urge you to prioritize yourself for once.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

You’ve been struggling to listen to your instincts for a while now. As a result, you’re starting to feel more insecure than ever. If you won’t listen to yourself, then maybe it’s time to start asking your close loved ones for help.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Your fiery, go-getter attitude makes it difficult to admit when you need someone else to take the lead. However, you’d be wise to practice doing this, particularly in your intimate relationships. You’re allowed to follow every once in a while.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

The only way out of this conundrum is to force your ego out of the way. You’re running in circles because you refuse to acknowledge your needs. But they, like this struggle, aren’t going anywhere. So, you might as well listen.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Sometimes, the most rebellious thing you could do is keep the course. Of course, everyone’s expecting you to get bored and swim against the tide. But what might you find if you stay on this path for a while longer?

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

You’ve been looking at your life through a limited scope, which has been disheartening, to say the least. But those parameters only go so far. The sky is the limit for your imagination—think outside of the box for a solution.

