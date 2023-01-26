Your Daily Horoscope: January 26, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Thursday, a waxing crescent Moon slides into conjunction with Jupiter under Aries in the 7th House of Relationships. A cosmic alignment of this nature suggests that we take action in our relationships, whether that means strengthening or dissolving them. As the Sun continues its trek through Aquarius, the stars urge us to think outside the box.

What might this look like for your sign?

As tempting as it might be to rush forward in this endeavor, the stars recommend that you take your time. If this pursuit is worth following, then a bit of extra time shouldn’t be enough to hurt your chances.

While this novel territory might be a little off-putting initially, you must have faith in your ability to navigate all situations—even the unfamiliar ones. You are far better equipped to handle this struggle than you think, Taurus.

If you have a question, then ask it. No one knows what they’re doing all of the time, Gemini. Despite what your insecurities are trying to tell you, asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness. On the contrary, it shows courage and curiosity.

Take a deeper dive into your emotions today, Cancer. These feelings didn’t arise without warning or a triggering moment. Indeed, their true origins will likely reveal themselves quickly once you stop to take a closer look.

Don’t underestimate your ability to get in your own way, Leo. It can be difficult to witness our own shortcomings from our limited vantage point. Consider the advice of loved ones around you—they might have a clearer perspective.

Do you advocate for yourself in the same ways that you advocate for others? If not, then why is that? Your capacity to maintain these noble fights will diminish if you don’t start extending that compassion to yourself, Virgo.

The stars urge you to follow your heart today. Indeed, our subconscious knows the right path to take long before our conscious minds catch up. Try not to get sidetracked by external distractions, and keep your focus inward.

It’s time to reevaluate how your mental state can affect those around you, Scorpio. Contrary to your own beliefs, you are not always the closed book you think you are. Even you can wear your heart on your sleeve.

How would your needs and ambitions differ if you were to consider your deepest, most imaginative, and even outlandish thoughts versus what society expects of you? The stars encourage you to find a way to bridge that gap, Sag.

As tempting as it might be to rest at the first sign of sunny skies, the stars warn against additional storms ahead. Try to keep your momentum going. You’ve come this far; you might as well see it through until the end.

Discipline can be decidedly un-romantic, and fully committing to an endeavor might be enough to realize it’s not something you actually want. While this might be disheartening at first, isn’t it better to know that now?

The universe is offering a crucial lesson today: the best things in life often require the most amount of work. Try to resist the urge to tune out and daydream. You’re the most needed right here on Earth, grounded and focused.

