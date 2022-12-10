Your Daily Horoscope: December 10, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Saturday, December 10th, the full Moon enters the 10th House of Social Status under its ruling sign, Cancer. A full Moon is intense as it is, but when paired with Cancer’s emotional, intuitive energy, these feelings are heightened even further. Meanwhile, the Sun is facing off Mars retrograde in the 3rd House of Communications and 9th House of Philosophy, respectively.

Where will your sign fall into the celestial mix today?

The quickest way to turn this temporary impasse into a permanent roadblock is to let your ego get in the way. Everyone feels as entitled to their opinion as you do yours, and that deserves a certain amount of respect and empathy.

A life lived only in extremes is a difficult one to maintain, Taurus. The stars urge you to take a gentler, more middle-of-the-road approach. Don’t underestimate the ability of future obstacles to change your values and opinions.

Your solutions can’t always fall to putting yourself on the back burner. You aren’t a pawn to sacrifice at the slightest hint of trouble. It’s time to start looking for solutions that not only honor everyone else—but you, too, Gemini.

Rather than focusing on reacting today, try to divert your efforts to observing only. With the full Moon under your sign, your emotions will be at their strongest and most visible today. Study them closely, but don’t let them control you.

Try not to let this temporary slump in motivation discourage you from ever trying again. Our minds and spirits follow the same ebb and flow pattern as the rest of the world. You’re ebbing now. But in due time, you will be flowing again.

The stars urge you to take an extra second to consider your steps before investing emotionally or financially into this new endeavor. Taking chances is certainly a good thing, but a little forethought never hurts.

It’s important to have fun, but it’s also important to be safe. Lately, you’ve been prioritizing the former over the latter, and the cosmos urge you to change course. There’s a way to have both, Libra—you just have to work at it.

Listening to our intuition is a challenging exercise when insecurities convince us we’re not as trustworthy as we think. The stars urge you to reconnect (and rebuild trust) with yourself. It’s the most important relationship you have.

Introspection is valuable, but don’t let it blind you to reality. You still have an obligation to process and appropriately respond to your external environment. Those around you can’t join you in your head, Sag.

You have no problem attending to the logical, pragmatic aspects of your life. However, you struggle with the emotional and intuitive. While you don’t have to juggle them simultaneously, it’s important to familiarize yourself with both.

It isn’t enough to identify internal areas that need work, Aquarius. That’s certainly an important step—but it isn’t the last. Now, you must find actionable steps to move closer to your goals. What might those look like?

Conquering a test we gave ourselves can be immensely gratifying, but be careful not to get too intoxicated with the thrill. Otherwise, you’re liable to start prioritizing progress over happiness, and that’s a recipe for disaster.

