Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Wellness·Self

Your Daily Horoscope: August 16, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Tuesday, August 16th.

M. Davis-McAfee
By M. Davis-McAfee
August 16, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 8/16

On Tuesday, August 16th, the Sun inches closer toward Virgo and the 12th House of Self Undoing. Meanwhile, a Waning Gibbous Moon is tucked tightly between Jupiter and Chiron under Aries. The Moon-Chiron conjunction sits in an auspicious trine with a near-conjunction of Ceres and Venus. 

What does that mean for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

This path might not be the one you originally thought you’d take, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad choice. All things seem to be one way until, suddenly, they’re not. This ebb and flow is a natural, cyclical part of life.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Waiting to find something new and exciting within the confines of your comfort zone is a futile effort, Taurus. Indeed, you’ve already seen all there is to see. If you’re looking for something novel, you’ll have to get a bit uncomfy first.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

You can dull the sting of endings by shifting your perspective slightly. Instead of considering this a closure, full of finality and melancholy, consider it an opportunity to brainstorm new ideas and blaze new paths.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

The first step of turning your pain into power is confronting it directly. The more you hide from it, the more control it will have over you. Indeed, to get over this fear, you’re going to have to face it head-on, Cancer.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You aren’t responsible for other people’s actions. However, you are responsible for how you respond to them. Don’t let your ego get in the way of maintaining the relationships closest to you. Empathy will get you a lot further.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Sometimes, we have to learn what doesn’t work for us in order to find what does. These life lessons can seem particularly unpleasant while you’re in the thick of them. But once you’re on the other side, you’ll be grateful for the experience.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Having to let go of someone you were close to is never an easy process, regardless of whether it was a positive relationship. It helps to hold fast to the idea that these closed doors are making room for new ones to open.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be wary of rebellion for rebellion’s sake. The satisfaction you glean from going against the tide is short-lived if there’s no real reason behind it. If you have something to say, then say it—equivocal action is hardly action at all.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

In today’s world, morality is highly subjective and incredibly difficult to maintain. Still, if you find that your current path is taking you further from where you want to go, there’s no shame in pausing to reset your course.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

While it’s true that hard life lessons can be necessary, they’re not an excuse to forgo your attainable needs. Life is hard enough as it is; don’t turn yourself into a martyr just to double down on that point.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Very few things in life remain easy for as long as you’re dealing with them. Indeed, obstacles can occur in even the most relaxed, easygoing parts of your life. That doesn’t mean you should abandon them altogether.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

The stars urge you to reconsider your work and home life balance. While your first instinct might be to do what you think others want you to do, try your best to resist and make your own decision. It’s the only one that matters.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest

  • ©Copyright 2022
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.