Your Daily Horoscope: August 16, 2022

On Tuesday, August 16th, the Sun inches closer toward Virgo and the 12th House of Self Undoing. Meanwhile, a Waning Gibbous Moon is tucked tightly between Jupiter and Chiron under Aries. The Moon-Chiron conjunction sits in an auspicious trine with a near-conjunction of Ceres and Venus.

What does that mean for your sign today?

This path might not be the one you originally thought you’d take, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad choice. All things seem to be one way until, suddenly, they’re not. This ebb and flow is a natural, cyclical part of life.

Waiting to find something new and exciting within the confines of your comfort zone is a futile effort, Taurus. Indeed, you’ve already seen all there is to see. If you’re looking for something novel, you’ll have to get a bit uncomfy first.

You can dull the sting of endings by shifting your perspective slightly. Instead of considering this a closure, full of finality and melancholy, consider it an opportunity to brainstorm new ideas and blaze new paths.

The first step of turning your pain into power is confronting it directly. The more you hide from it, the more control it will have over you. Indeed, to get over this fear, you’re going to have to face it head-on, Cancer.

You aren’t responsible for other people’s actions. However, you are responsible for how you respond to them. Don’t let your ego get in the way of maintaining the relationships closest to you. Empathy will get you a lot further.

Sometimes, we have to learn what doesn’t work for us in order to find what does. These life lessons can seem particularly unpleasant while you’re in the thick of them. But once you’re on the other side, you’ll be grateful for the experience.

Having to let go of someone you were close to is never an easy process, regardless of whether it was a positive relationship. It helps to hold fast to the idea that these closed doors are making room for new ones to open.

Be wary of rebellion for rebellion’s sake. The satisfaction you glean from going against the tide is short-lived if there’s no real reason behind it. If you have something to say, then say it—equivocal action is hardly action at all.

In today’s world, morality is highly subjective and incredibly difficult to maintain. Still, if you find that your current path is taking you further from where you want to go, there’s no shame in pausing to reset your course.

While it’s true that hard life lessons can be necessary, they’re not an excuse to forgo your attainable needs. Life is hard enough as it is; don’t turn yourself into a martyr just to double down on that point.

Very few things in life remain easy for as long as you’re dealing with them. Indeed, obstacles can occur in even the most relaxed, easygoing parts of your life. That doesn’t mean you should abandon them altogether.

The stars urge you to reconsider your work and home life balance. While your first instinct might be to do what you think others want you to do, try your best to resist and make your own decision. It’s the only one that matters.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest