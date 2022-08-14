Your Daily Horoscope: August 14, 2022

On Sunday, August 14th, the Full Moon inches toward Neptune retrograde under the blue planet’s ruling sign, Pisces. The Sun sits firmly in Leo opposite Saturn retrograde under the equally flamboyant Aquarius and 5th House of Pleasure. Between aloof Neptune and disciplinary Saturn, there is bound to be a feeling of being pulled in two directions.

How might this manifest for your sign today?

We can become so used to playing it safe in our daily lives that we start to do the same with our imagination. However, don’t allow societal pressure to limit your dreams, Aries. Start with your loftiest goals and go from there.

Self-doubt can form serious cracks in your emotional foundation if you’re not careful, Taurus. Surround yourself with supportive loved ones who remind you of your best qualities. Moreover, make sure you remind others of theirs.

There’s never going to be a time where saying goodbye to something familiar feels good, Gemini. So, you might as well stop waiting around for it. Endings are difficult but necessary aspects of life. Stop trying to avoid them.

Navigating and subsequently expressing emotions as intense as yours is no small feat. Therefore, you mustn’t get discouraged when you don’t get it right the first time. That just means you have another chance on the way.

Your first instinct isn’t always the path you should take. While there are plenty of times when your gut feelings were proven right, the stars urge you to consider this situation more carefully. Take a second (or three) before responding.

The more difficult the conversation, the clearer your communication should be. Indeed, there is lots of room for misunderstanding. So, it’s in everyone’s best interest if you make every effort to avoid doublespeak and indirectness.

One of the easiest ways to stay on the high road is to bring along friends willing to walk it with you. Instead of trying to fight this battle alone, enlist the help of those around you. You’ll both be happy that you did.

Achieving mental wellness is not a passive act, Scorpio. Rather, it takes constant effort, dedication, and transformation. Don’t think that these problems will go away just because you want them to. You’ll have to do something, too.

Don’t be so foolish as to think your inaction doesn’t also speak volumes, Sagittarius. Further, money talks more than most of us ever could. Where you invest your time, energy, and finances says a lot about you.

You’re so used to being good at things that you tend to give up if something new doesn’t come to you right away. But some things just take more time, and you have to start giving yourself more wiggle room to improve.

The sooner you stop internalizing these obstacles as personal affronts, the better. Despite what the past week might make you think, the universe isn’t out to get you. But it is trying to teach you something.

Ironically, one of the most critical parts of maintaining your emotional and mental availability is to check out periodically. If you never take any time for yourself, you will eventually have no energy for anything or anyone.

