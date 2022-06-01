Flight Attendant Shares Must-Have Device To Combat In-Flight Ear Pain

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Do your ears pop when you fly? Do your kids start screaming during takeoff because their ears won’t pop? If so, you need to see this viral travel hack on TikTok from a flight attendant who posts under the username @cici_inthesky.

This savvy and experienced traveler and entrepreneur says there is a life-saving product that you should always have in your bag when traveling by plane. If you or someone in your family suffers from ear pain while flying, then Cici says that you should have Eustachi ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Must-Have For A Comfortable Flight

In her video titled “Another product recommendation from a flight attendant,” Cici tells her 1.4 million viewers that flight attendants and pilots who travel regularly use Eustachi because it’s a game-changer in the world of planes and ear pain.

“Alright, do you fly on an airplane? This is a product that everybody should have in their bag with them at all times. So that if they need it—or their children need it, anybody needs it—they’ve got it. It is a lifesaver. This is the Eustachi … it’s very simple to use,” Cici shares.

She goes on to say that travelers with eustachian tube dysfunction and those whose “ears just aren’t popping for whatever reason” should always have Eustachi when they travel. It’s portable, it will get past the TSA because of the lack of liquid, and it works significantly better than a pack of gum.

“All you do is hold one side of the nostril, take this, press the button, you swallow at the same time, and it completely clears your ears. It has saved me,” Cici states. “So many other people use a product like this to help when their ears are not draining properly, or they’re inflamed maybe from a cold or something. It is a MUST GET.”

Other Options To Avoid Ear Pain

While Eustachi is the ultimate ear pressure relief device, there are other options that can help you avoid ear pain while flying the friendly skies.

The EarPopper from Summit Medical can relieve the pressure on the eardrums and the related discomfort, and you don’t need a prescription from a doctor. According to the numerous four- and five-star reviews, it’s definitely worth the investment.

“This is the ONLY thing that has worked for my son’s ear pain with flying. We have tried every recommendation … to help relieve his misery when landing. This was recommended by an ENT surgeon,” the happy customer wrote.

There’s also the Pressureze All Natural Nasal Spray that gives fast ear and sinus relief while clearing out both the ear and sinus canals at the same time. In addition to flying, this product can be used when diving and swimming. And, it really works when you have a cold or if you suffer from allergies.

Ear pain when traveling is now a thing of the past thanks to Eustachi. There are also other options that will help stop the suffering, you just have to be prepared. Make sure to have one of these in your bag the next time you fly and ditch the “hold your nose and blow” approach for good!

