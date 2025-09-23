Culver’s Franchisee Violated Child Labor Laws, Authorities Say

The owner of two Culver’s locations has allegedly been caught violating child labor laws, according to police. The franchisee is looking at a fine of over $60,000.

Per Atlanta News First, Adabi Investment has been caught violating child laws in two Culver’s locations it owns. According to the documents, the franchisee has violated these laws between 2021 and 2023 in one location alone. The outlet cited court documents.

Adabi Investment owned a Culver’s location in Suwanee and one in Dawsonville. In both, they had children under 16 working when they shouldn’t be.

Documents stated that their Suwanee location was the most liberal on their stance toward child laws. The Suwanee Culver’s violated the laws over 70 times when allowing minors to work during restricted hours.

As far as child labor laws are concerned, kids are not allowed to work before 7 am, after 7 pm, or during school hours. So that’s a lot of minors working while they should be in education.

Additionally, there were three reported counts of kids under 16 working the deep fryer. Which, naturally, is a legal no-go for safety concerns.

Culver’s Responds To Child Labor Scandal

Culver’s sent a statement to the outlet. They made sure to emphasize that child law violations aren’t something that has continued past the recorded years.

The chain wrote, “Culver’s is committed to a culture of care in its restaurants, and requires its franchisees to follow all labor laws, which is why each franchisee receives extensive training on youth employment regulations prior to becoming a Culver’s franchisee. Franchisees are required to follow all state and federal labor laws, including age requirements and any restrictions related to the types and duration of work responsibilities team members are allowed to take part in based on their age.”

The incidents in this complaint took place between 2021 and 2023. Upon being made aware of the violations, the franchisee took responsibility, swiftly and successfully corrected all conditions reported in the corresponding Labor Department audit and committed to complying with those conditions moving forward.”