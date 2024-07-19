‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ Star Cheng Pei-Pei Dies at 78

Cheng Pei-pei of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon has died at the age of 78.

Representatives at Echelon Talent Management told PEOPLE in a statement that Pei-pei died in the San Francisco Bay area on Thursday, July 17. According to the outlet, she suffered from a degenerative brain disease.

“We are saddened by the loss of our client and dear friend Cheng Pei Pei,” her representatives said. “She was not only the ‘Queen of Martial Arts’ and the first Asian action heroine, but she was also a true hero for what she did to help others till her very last days. She will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.”

Chen Pei-Pei Dies From Degenerative Brain Disease

To express their love for their late mother, Pei-pei’s family shared a statement on Facebook regarding their loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the rumors are true. Our mother, Cheng Pei Pei, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 17,” they wrote.

Furthermore, “In 2019, our mom was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative, atypical parkinsonism syndrome – unofficially, corticobasal degeneration (CBD),” the statement continued. “It is a rare disease with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease, however, current treatments cannot slow the progression. She chose not to make this news public so that she could deal with her condition in private and spend her remaining time with her children and grandchildren.”

In addition, her family asked for donations to the Brain Support Network.

“In lieu of flowers, and in alignment with her giving spirit, we encourage you to make a donation to BSN,” they wrote. “Our mom’s brain was donated to Mayo Clinic as a result of the work performed by BSN employees and volunteers. Your donation makes possible their continued work to support the search for treatments and cures for neurological disorders.”

“Thank you for all of your love and support,” they concluded.