10 Creative And Easy Halloween Inspired Recipes

Boo! It’s Halloween, which means it’s time to eat, drink and be scary! But, you don’t have to be a witch to conjure up spooky Halloween snacks and dishes to serve as part of your candy pre-game. We’ve put together eight easy Halloween-inspired recipes that are easy to make and will help kick off your spookfest.

1. Easy Witch Hat Cookies

TikToker @becca_hadley shared her favorite recipe for the perfect lazy mom Halloween treats, witch hat cookies. These cookies are so quick and easy to make, that they come together in a matter of seconds. Moreover, if you’re too busy to bake, they’re ideal for those last-minute Halloween snacks for school parties or work gatherings.

All you’ll need to recreate this spooktacular cookie, are some Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies, a tube of icing in your preferred color, and Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates.

2. Halloween Pumpkin Oreos

It’s the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown! However, you won’t have to wait in the pumpkin patch for this treat. Rather, you’ll be tempted to not eat too many at once.

With TikToker @soyummy’s Halloween pumpkin Oreos, you’ll be upping your Oreo game this Halloween. To prepare this mouthwatering treat, all you’ll need are some orange creme Oreos, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Wilton orange candy melts, pretzel sticks, and green M&Ms.

3. Spooky Candy Coated Popcorn

TikToker @hungrysix shows how to make candy-coated popcorn that incorporates sweet and savory flavors. Despite being scary good, this snack is also terrifyingly easy to make!

As @hungrysix notes, they used one butter lover’s popcorn bag, orange candy melts from Wilton, and Halloween-themed M&Ms to mix up this yummy treat.

4. Skinny Witches Brew

Double double toil and trouble, fire burn, and cauldron bubble! Use your cauldron to conjure up TikToker @janellerohner’s skinny witches brew. And, yeah it’s bussin.

This Halloween-perfect cocktail requires nothing but ice, vodka, and Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry. Also, Janelle recommends that you sugar rim your cocktail glass with sugar and Halloween-themed sprinkles to make it even more spooky. Choose monk fruit sugar to keep it low carb and low sugar.

5. Easy Mummy Pizzas

Easy Halloween dinners like Mummy pizzas are perfect before a night of fright. Additionally, these frightfully fun mini pizzas can be whipped up in no time before trick-or-treating.

TikTok user @cookwithranda layers a flour tortilla with tomato sauce and strips of cheese. Also, @cookwithranda gives the mummy pizza sliced olive eyes, then bakes until the cheese melts.

6. Oozing Jello Brain

This creepy, oozing brain from @jello is sure to scare and delight your party guests this Halloween. Despite its appearance, this showstopping Halloween dessert is fairly simple to prepare.

You’ll be having some yummy scares in no time with just a few ingredients. Further, Jello’s oozing brain recipe calls for strawberry and peach flavored Jello, water, evaporated milk, and cornstarch mixed together in a brain-shaped mold.

7. Witch Finger Pretzel Rods

Tiktok user @.s.p.o.0.k.y knocks it out of the cauldron with these spooky sweet-and-salty treats. Easily add these snacks to your Halloween spread with only three ingredients. Start by melting green Wilton candy melts into a tall glass. After you dip the pretzel rods halfway into the glass, lay the almond slice for the nail, then mark indentations in the finger with a fork.

8. Carrie’s Prom Night Punch

It’s spooky cocktail season! So, if you’re looking for a Halloween cocktail that is downright bewitching, then this boo-zy brew from TikTok user @spritedla will certainly do the trick.

Carrie’s Prom Night Punch is unquestionably a blackout horror experience. In addition, the bloody cocktail is meant to serve 64 people, with a staggering five bottles of silver tequila infused with hibiscus tea.

Furthermore, @spirtedla sweetens the spine-chilling brew with a simple syrup mixed with fresh strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Finally, the TikToker insists that the cocktail also includes 48 ounces of fresh lime juice for those that don’t mind a little torture.

9. Sweet Potato Jack O Lanterns

Make sure you don’t succumb to a sugar overload this spooky season with healthy Halloween snacks. These sweet potato Jack O lanterns from @vegaliciouslyeva will make perfect after-school snacks, or a spooky dinner side dish.

Prepare these festive Halloween treats by simply peeling and slicing a sweet potato, and carving a spooky pumpkin face. Furthermore, to make them crispier while baking, drizzle your favorite oil over them. To finish, serve the crisp, oven-baked sweet potatoes with homemade guacamole for dipping.

10. Pumpkin Dump Cake

While TikTikor @sammyspringate’s may not scream Halloween, it certainly gives off fall vibes like nobody’s business. And with over 7 million views, this viral TikTok recipe is doing something right.

Additionally, this pumpkin dump cake comes together in minutes, making it an excellent recipe for a last-minute Halloween dessert. All you will need for this delicious dump cake is pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and yellow cake mix.