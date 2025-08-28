Cracker Barrel Backs Down, Won’t Change Its Logo Due to Major Backlash

Days after being slammed with intense backlash over changing its logo, Cracker Barrel has reverted to its “Old Timer” marketing strategy.

In a statement earlier this week, the restaurant chain announced its decision. “We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away, and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

“At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family,” the company added. “As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon.”

The new logo simply had the restaurant’s name. The “Old Timer” was removed, causing many customers to speak out against the change publicly.

One day before the decision, Cracker Barrel addressed the backlash. “What has not changed and what will never change are the values this company was built on when Cracker Barrel first opened in 1969: hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care. A place where everyone feels at home, no matter where you’re from or where you’re headed.”

The company also pointed out that, like its customers, it too loves the “older timer” (also known as Uncle Herschel). It was noted that the “older time” would still appear on the establishment’s menu, road signs, and inside its country store.

“He’s not going anywhere – he’s family,” the restaurant chain added.

President Trump and the White House Take Credit For Cracker Barrel’s Logo Decision

Just before Cracker Barrel announced it would bring back its “old timer” logo, President Trump spoke out about the controversy.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” the world leader stated on Truth Social.

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich then claimed that he spoke to Cracker Barrel executives about the logo. He also said the executives acknowledged Trump’s remark and decided to change the logo back.

“I appreciate the call earlier this evening with Cracker Barrel,” Budowich said on X (formerly Twitter). “They thanked President Trump for weighing in on the issue of their iconic ‘original’ logo. They wanted the President to know that they heard him, along with customer response (the ultimate poll) and would be restoring the ‘Old Timer.'”

President Trump congratulated the company, adding that its “fans ” very much appreciate the decision.