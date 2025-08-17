courtney-stodden-makes-new-shocking-claim-about-chrissy-teigen-as-longtime-feud-continues

Hoping to put an end to their longtime feud, Courtney Stodden claims she has reached out to Chrissy Teigen but was “completely ignored.”

Stodden made the new claim after her Instagram followers asked her how she felt about Meghan Markle inviting Teigen on her cooking show Love, Meghan.

“And my response to it is that I do not believe people should be bullying Chrissy,” Stoddne stated on Instagram. “Have we learned anything? Two wrongs do not make a right.”

Courtney Stodden then revealed details about how she attempted to resolve the conflict between her and Chrissy Teigen.

“I posted about this, and I saw Chrissy Teigen was on my Instagram watching my Story,” she wrote. “So I decided to reach out to Chrissy on DM and tell her that I’m here if she needs to talk, and I do not believe people should be bullying her, and she shouldn’t be listening to anyone who’s bullying her.”

However, Stodden said Teigen “has completely ignored” her. She then smiled and added, “Yeah.”

Courtney Stodden Seemingly Referenced Chrissy Teigen While Discussing Her Past Mental Health Struggles

Courtney Stodden’s attempt to resolve her conflict with Chrissy Teigen came just months after she seemingly referenced the Sports Illustrated model while discussing her past mental health struggles.

While appearing on the ABC News documentary “IMPACT x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride,“ Stodden discussed the constant social media attacks she received following her 2011 marriage to her ex-husband Doug Hutchison. The couple was married until 2020 and had a 35-year age gap.

“I did actually almost succeed at committing suicide because [the cyberbullying] was a huge part of it,” Stodden recalled. “I had a suicide letter written.”

She further stated, “I remember my last thought was, ‘You know, maybe I don’t deserve to be here when people that high up are telling me I don’t deserve to be.’”

Courtney Stodden then referenced Chrissy Teigen while discussing the supermodel’s bullying.. Teigen allegedly wrote, “My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap.”

Teigen previously apologized for the comments. However, that didn’t make things better for Stodden

“I know she’s saying that this was from alcohol or whatever she wanted to say it was from,” Stodden said. “Saying this to a child when you’re the queen of Twitter, it was so much.”