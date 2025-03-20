Courtney Stodden Seemingly References Chrissy Teigen While Stating She Considered Suicide After Being Cyberbullied

Courtney Stodden seemingly called out Chrissy Teigen and others for cyberbullying her so much that she almost committed suicide.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on the ABC News documentary IMPACT x Nightline: Confessions of a Child Bride, Stodden spoke about the constant online attacks for her 2011 marriage to Dough Hutchison. She was 16 years old when she married Hutchinson when he was 51.

“I did actually almost succeed at committing suicide because [the cyberbullying] was a huge part of it,” she recalled. “I had a suicide letter written.”

She also said, “I remember my last thought was, ‘You know, maybe I don’t deserve to be here when people that high up are telling me I don’t deserve to be.’”

Courtney Stodden then referenced Chrissy Teigen while discussing the supermodel’s comment to her teenage self. Teigen allegedly wrote, “My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap.”

“I know she’s saying that this was from alcohol or whatever she wanted to say it was from: Saying this to a child when you’re the queen of Twitter, it was so much,” Stodden said about Teigen’s comment.

Stodden has since divorced Hutchinson. She looked back on her marriage as being a difficult period of her life. Stodden now wants to grab her younger self and “give her a hug.”

Chrissy Teigen Previously Issued a Public Apology to Courtney Stodden After Her Post Resurfaced

Just after her unkind post resurfaced, Chrissy Teigen publicly apologized to Courtney Stodden.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls–t in front of the entire world,” Teigen wrote on X. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior, but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Stodden previously called out Teigen for her comment.

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden explained to The Daily Beast. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’” Stodden said of Teigen. “Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.