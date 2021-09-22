Courteney Cox’s Keto Chips And Guac Are A Low Carb Dream

Snackers love chips and guacamole, but these carb-heavy snacks are filled with unhealthy fats and empty calories. Whether you want to switch up your snacking game or just want something healthier, Courteney Cox is here to help.

Cox continues to prove that, like Monica Geller, she is also a superstar in the kitchen. Whether she is making banana bread, chicken bolognese, or cacao e pepe, she never misses a beat. And it wasn’t just us who felt the Monica vibes. One fan commented, “Just Monica being Monica!”

On her latest cooking spree, Cox took to Instagram and shared her favorite recipe for keto chips, which she got from the food account @thebigmansworld.

How To Make Courteney’s Keto Chips and Guac

Making homemade chips and guac might seem like an unnecessary hassle, especially when you’re craving a quick snack. However, Cox proves that her go-to keto snack is as easy as 1-2-3.

Cox kicked off her Insta-worthy recipe by telling her fans she was making keto mozzarella chips! She explained, “All you need is two cups mozzarella,—shredded—one cup blanched almond flour, and some seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder—it’s your choice—paprika!” She continued, “And now I’m going to microwave this for one to two minutes.”

As Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits blares in the background, Cox sets to work, on a mission to show her followers that these keto chips are anything but a bad habit!

After the Friend’s star removes the melted mozzarella cheese from the microwave, she adds the almond flour. Using her hands, she blended the ingredients into a soft dough and adds seasonings.

With lightning speed, Cox flattens the dough ball using a rolling pin and parchment paper. With a pizza cutter, she makes triangular shapes that resembled tortilla chips. She puts the chips on a baking sheet and bakes them at 350 degrees.

While her keto chips baked, Cox whips up a batch of homemade guacamole. Who needs to buy stuff from the store when it can be prepared just as easily at home?

In an effort to show off her keto mozzarella chips, Cox takes them out of the oven and places them on the counter. Furthermore, the tortilla chips look just like the real thing, if not better! Healthy and easy to make, who’d have thought? Obviously, Courtney!

Ready to give up your bad habit and switch up your chips and guac game for Courteney’s Cox’s healthier recipe?

Keto Chips and Guac Recipe

Keto Mozzarella Chips

One cup blanched almond flour

Two cups shredded mozzarella

Seasonings of choice (garlic powder, onion powder, or paprika)

Homemade Guacamole

Avocados

Lime

Maldon sea salt

Cilantro, fresh