Couple Enraged After Airline Cancels Tickets Over ‘Microscopic Stain’ on Passport

An Aussie man roasted airline Virgin Australia after a tiny stain on his partner’s passport prevented them from boarding a flight to Bali.

Sean Ferres, a DJ and music producer based in the Gold Coast, was en route to the island destination with his girlfriend, Brooke, when she was sidelined due to a “microscopic coffee stain” on her passport.

In a scathing Facebook post, Ferres asserts that although Brooke used her damaged passport to travel to over 20 countries, including Bali, she was still denied boarding the plane.

“Virgin Australia decided that this microscopic coffee stain on Brooke’s passport made it “unreadable”. [They] denied us boarding our flight to Bali,” Ferres wrote alongside a snapshot of the passport in question. The music mogul even helpfully circled the offending stain.

The passport bore a small coffee stain, yet it was sufficient for Virgin Australia to cancel the passenger’s flight. (Image via Facebook / Sean Ferres)

“Virgin then promised us they will reschedule us onto another flight at no cost once we sort the passport out,” he continued.

After the Passport Stain Fiasco, the Couple Were Forced to Fly with Another Airline

Ferres asserts that the pair were listed as ‘no shows’ for their flight. Rather than being offered new seats on an alternate flight, they were instructed to pay for a seat themselves.

“Of course, all flights the next day are either sold out or stupidly expensive,” he added. The beleaguered travelers wound up shelling out $2,000 to fly with Jetstar.

The jet-setting couple decided to splash out $2,000 to fly with Jetstar instead. (Image via Facebook / Sean Ferres)

Upon arriving at the airport for their Jetstar flight (delayed by two hours) Ferres reported that the duo checked in. They then went to the gate “without interacting with a single human … and board our flight with no hassle.”

“Funnily enough, Jetstar didn’t have an issue with the passport. Just like the 100+ other flights we’ve taken with it,” he quipped.

“Absolutely blows my mind that 25 years after the invention of the internet. An age where even a $500 phone has advanced facial recognition. We still rely on a flimsy a– piece of paper to leave the country,” he concluded.

A representative from Virgin Australia informed news.com.au, per The New York Post, that staff members must verify that passengers possess the required travel documentation. They also ensure that these documents are in suitable condition.

“We assess travel documentation in line with guidance provided by the Australian Government and various immigration departments,” the rep explained.