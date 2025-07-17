Country Star From ‘American Idol’ Mourns Multiple Family Deaths on the Same Day

American Idol alum and country singer Scotty McCreery recently revealed that he is grieving the loss of two beloved family members.

The 31-year-old shared on social media that both his grandmothers, Janet Hunter Cooke on his mother’s side and Paquita McCreery on his father’s side, passed away on July 9. They were 85 and 93 years old, respectively.

McCreery Pays Tribute to Grandmothers in Heartfelt Post

“My heart is absolutely broken. Yesterday, both my Grandma Janet and my Grandma Paquita passed away,” McCreery wrote on Instagram July 10 alongside a photo of him and his wife posing with his grandmothers at their wedding. “I think I am still in a bit of shock as I type this, but I’m choosing to remember the great memories we all made with both of them.”

“There really are too many to count. From being on the farm in Elizabeth City or visiting the Outer Banks with Grandma Janet,” the country singer added. “And then the incredible memories we made at the backyard pool in Pinehurst, all the way to visiting Puerto Rico with Grandma Paquita.”

The “Slow Dance” singer pointed out how his grandmothers’ legacy will live on, before asking his fans for prayers.

“Both of them truly taught me what love is all about,” McCreery wrote. “I will miss them dearly. If y’all could keep my family in your prayers, I’d appreciate it.”

Of course, fans offered their support to McCreery in the comments section.

“Oh my gosh, so sorry losing both Grandmas on the same day is just unbelievable,” one top comment read.

“We are so sorry, Scotty. Thinking of you and your family, and sending all of our love from the Academy,” the ACM awards added.

One of the Country Star’s Grandmothers Had a Fan Favorite Moment on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Country music fans may remember when the singer was hilariously upstaged by his Grandma Paquita during their appearance on Celebrity Family Feud alongside other family members back in 2018.

During a comical moment in the episode, Grandma Paquita playfully urged host Steve Harvey to pick up the pace, quipping that she’s “old” and doesn’t have time to waste.

“You don’t look old,” Harvey offered.

“Liar, liar, I’ll take it,” Grandma Paquita replied, with her family chuckling alongside her.

“I’m here for you because I love you,” Harvey told Grandma Paquita.

“Well, I’m single!” she shot back.