Country Star Brantley Gilbert’s Wife Gives Birth to Son in Tour Bus Mid-Show

Not the music experience fans were expecting, country superstar Brantley Gilbert paused the latest performance at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi to witness his wife give birth to their son on a tour bus.

In a post on Instagram, Gilbert opened up about the event. He noted it was the “craziest night” of his life. The post featured a video that revealed that shortly after his set started, the country star was pulled away for an emergency backstage.

It also featured a phone conversation between Brantley and his mother, with him revealing that his wife, Amber, was in labor. He then shared the first photos of his son.

Shortly after his wife gave birth, Brantley Gilbert returned to the stage to announce the big news. “We got a baby,” he declared. The crowd cheered with excitement.

“Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget,” he stated the post’s caption. “Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support, and most of all.”

He added, “Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you.”

Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran were high school sweethearts. Years after calling it quits on their relationship, the duo reconnected and were married in 2015. The couple also shares two other children, a son Barrett, and a daughter Braylen. The older siblings were then seen at the end of the video meeting their little brother for the first time.

Brantley and Amber announced they were expecting their third child in a joint Mother’s Day post.

Brantley Gilbert Recently Recalled Why His Wife Amber Was Nearly ‘The One That Got Away’

During a recent appearance on God’s Country, Brantley Gilbert opened up about why his wife Amber was almost the one who got away.

“We had some history,” Gilbert explained. “I remember the day she walked in and seeing her for the first time and just being blown away. It was one of those things where I didn’t know if it was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna marry her. That’s the one,’ but knew it was something. Very soon after that, I knew I wanted to marry her. Our daughter, Braylen — we came up with her name back then.”

Gilbert also admitted to going on a “self-destructive” path. Unfortunately, due to his drinking, he and Amber parted ways. They went seven years without speaking to each other.

However, Gilbert’s cousin, who is a youth pastor, was told that Amber had been “going through some things” and advised him to reach out.

‘We really didn’t say anything,” Gilbert said when the two first reunited. “I just opened my arms and she kind of just fell in and I kissed her on the forehead and said, ‘I got you.’”

The duo have been “inseparable” ever since.