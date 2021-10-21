Country Singer Travis Tritt Cancels Concerts Over COVID Vaccine, Testing Mandates

Country music star Travis Tritt has canceled several upcoming concerts at venues he claims “discriminates against concertgoers” by requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, or a negative COVID test. Venues that require attendees to wear face masks have also earned the “Foolish Pride” singer’s ire. Tritt now says he’s willing to sacrifice profits in order to stand up for those who have had their “personal freedoms” attacked.

Travis Tritt Explains Concert Cancellations

Travis Tritt announced the cancellation of several of his upcoming shows because of the COVID-19 related rules venues have put into place. In an interview with Billboard that was published on Monday, Tritt went into detail about his reasons for canceling the shows.

“I totally disagree with any mandate that would force people to go against their better judgment or would attack their personal freedoms. That’s why I am making this stand,” Tritt declared, adding, “And I know, straight up, it’s definitely gonna cost me money and that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.”

Tritt Calls COVID Protocols An Attack On “Personal Freedoms”

So far, Tritt has canceled shows in the towns of Muncie, Indiana; Philadelphia, Mississippi; Peoria, Illinois; and Louisville, Kentucky. The shows were scheduled to take place between October 23 and November 13, but now fans of the country music crooner will have to find another way to fill their evening. Tritt went into even more detail in a statement released by Rolling Stone, which read:

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing Covid testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated. Any show I have booked that discriminates against concertgoers by requiring proof of vaccination, a Covid test, or a mask is being canceled immediately.”

This could mean that more shows will be placed on the chopping block as Tritt and his team look into venue rules surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though he insists he’s “not against the vaccine,” Tritt has taken issue with “forcing people to take medicine that they may not need and may not want.”

Facts On The COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 700,000 Americans alone have died from COVID-19 and officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised that the best way to avoid catching the deadly virus is to receive a vaccine and wear a face mask in public spaces to avoid catching a breakthrough case.

Tritt has apparently based this decision to boycott venues with COVID-19 rules and restrictions on the “heartbreaking” messages he received from fans on social media. “I got literally hundreds of comments and direct messages from people on all social media platforms, which basically told me how disappointed they were,” he explained.

No doubt fans of the country singer are disappointed by the news, especially if they live in one of the cities affected by the cancellations. This is just another case of how divided people are over the various rules and regulations connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.