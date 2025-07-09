Country Music Singer Speaks Out After Some of His Family Is Swept Away In Devastating Texas Flood



Country music singer Pat Green announced his family is hurting after the devastating Guadalupe River flood in Texas.

In his latest social media post, Green stated his family has “suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss” when the flood hit central Texas last week.

“We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy,” he wrote. “Right now we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin the process what comes next for our family. Thank you for your love, prayers, and compassion.”

Pat’s wife, Kori, also shared the post. She then revealed more details about the family’s loss. “We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and concern,” she wrote. “Pat’s little brother John, his wife, Julie, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood. We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayers.”

Some of the Country Music Singer’s Family Members’ Bodies Have Been Recovered Following the Texas Flood

According to local media outlet KCEN-TV, the bodies of John and Julia have been recovered, while two of their children are still missing.

John, Julia, and their sons had been staying in Kerrville in an RV when the flood occurred. Multiple outlets reported that John was last seen “holding tight” to his boys before they were all swept away.

The owner of the RV camp where the family was staying attempted to save them. “My husband was in the water trying to ask them, ‘Please throw me your baby!'” the owner’s wife, Lorena Guillen, recalled. “The man was holding tight to his babies, and he just got swept away.”

“The kids were so excited to be here,” Guillen pointed out.

Their daughter was at a nearby camp and was uninjured in the natural disaster.

John was discovered deceased following the flood. Julia’s body was recovered on Monday. The search for the boys is still ongoing.

The family’s neighbors in Liberty, Texas, mourned the devastating loss. “The neighbors around here, we’ve all been praying and everything,” one Liberty resident shared. “And it’s just a sad, sad situation. I just can’t hardly believe it.”

The flood in Central Texas occurred on July 4, just after the Guadalupe River rose by approximately 26 feet in around 45 minutes. The death toll has surpassed 100, with at least 160 people still missing.