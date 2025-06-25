Country Singer Returns With New Album After Cancer Diagnosis, Months of Chemotherapy

Rising Dallas-based country artist Joshua Ray Walker is back in full swing, dropping a new album and hitting the road for a summer tour, proving cancer and chemo can’t hold a good honky-tonk hero down.

Walker (who is also a hell of a yodeller) was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023, the same year he gained national attention for his cover of Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You.”

The 33-year-old underwent chemotherapy but announced in September 2024 that the cancer had spread to his lungs. Just weeks later, the country singer shared that doctors had been mistaken, and no cancer could be detected in his body.

“I am ecstatic,” Walker revealed in October 2024 on his GoFundMe. “I won’t be in remission for another 5 years … but for now, my life is not in imminent danger. That’s a crazy thing to say considering the odds I was told I was up against.”

The country singer released his new album, Tropicana, earlier this month. It’s his first album since recovering from his battle with cancer. Recorded in Dallas with producer John Pedigo, Tropicana is a concept album inspired by a fictional beachside hotel Walker envisioned during the toughest days of his illness.

“I was at home for a year, without the ability to play shows or even take a vacation. Since I couldn’t leave town and go see a palm tree in real life, I started writing about them,” Walker explained in a statement, via the Dallas Morning News.

Country Singer Joshua Ray Walker Kicks Off Summer Tour Following Cancer Scare

Walker also just kicked off a summer tour across the country, with concerts in Austin, NYC, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

“We’re hitting the road and bringing the beach party to a town near you! You bring the sunscreen and we’ll handle the tunes. Get your tickets now! See ya there,” Walker announced on Instagram.

In the promotional art for Tropicana, Walker is shown wearing cheerful Hawaiian shirts and smiling. He’s clearly embracing life with a fresh perspective after his cancer scare.

The album also features upbeat melodies (like the banger “I Don’t Wanna Be Alone”) that Walker created after surviving cancer. It’s packed with summer tunes perfect for enjoying as he heads back on tour.

You can stream Walker’s new album on your preferred platform.