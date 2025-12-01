Country Singer’s New Year’s Eve Concert Suddenly Canceled

A country singer’s highly anticipated New Year’s Eve concert has been suddenly canceled without any explanation.

In an Instagram statement, Jesse Daniel confirmed the news.

“I regret to inform you that, due to circumstances beyond our control, the New Year’s Eve show on December 31 at The Catalyst has been cancelled,” the country singer wrote. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your understanding.”

Daniel then shared, “Tickets will be refunded at your point of purchase, and I look forward to seeing you down the road.”

The performance was scheduled for Dec. 31 at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California.

“I’m coming back home for a very special show—New Year’s Eve at The Catalyst!” Daniel wrote in the event’s description. “This has been one I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and what better place to ring in the new year than right where I got my start?”

He had also promised that the event would feature his “Northern California friends,” Two Runner, and that it would be an “unforgettable night of good country music.”

The Catayst also hasn’t revealed any details about why the show was canceled.

The Country Singer’s Fans Offer Support After the Cancellation of His New Year’s Eve Performance

Daniel’s fans quickly responded to the news by offering support and love.

“Sorry to hear!” one fan wrote. “That was going to be a great show!”

Another fan admitted to being disappointed by the news. “Well, darn! I hope everyone is okay, and it’s just a technical issue. Was looking forward to the trip.”

Other fans told the country singer to head their way for a New Year’s Eve performance. “Come on up to our elk ranch up in Del Norte instead,” an admirer wrote. “We’ll throw a party here!!”

A fellow fan added, “Want to perform at Brookdale Lodge? Since you planned to be in town anyway? We have time to teach The Son of the San Lorenzo some [SONGS] OF THE SAN LORENZO, and edit the show into. KSLV.tv. I’m serious. Lemme know.”







