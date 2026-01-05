Country Singer and Netflix Star Confirm They’re Back Together 3 Months After Breakup

Three months after their breakup, country singer Kelsea Ballerini and Netflix star Chase Stokes confirmed they rekindled their relationship.

The duo officially confirmed they reconciled in New Year’s Eve Instagram posts. In her post, Ballerini shared a photo of her and Stokes kissing at sunset.

“Messy year for the heart, messy year for the outside coming in, messy year for the way it became an out of our hands portrayal of it,” Ballerini wrote. “But what I’ll say, and all I really care to share indefinitely with my personal life anymore, is that I really love love. I believe in it, I believe in him, and I believe in breaking patterns. Now go kiss your person and stop speculating.”

Kelsea Ballerini confirming her and Chase Stokes are back together. Photo by Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram Stories

For his Instagram post, Stokes reflected on the past year. The Netflix star also shared a similar photo of himself and the country singer kissing at sunset.

“Something I’ve learned this year: don’t take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting,” he wrote. “Take accountability, learn from mistakes. Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth. Starting here, starting now. Happy new years.”

Ballerini and Stokes were first romantically linked in 2023.

The couple previously broke up in September, but were later seen holding hands, sparking rekindling rumors. However, Stokes later shut down the gossip, writing on Instagram, “Don’t believe the media. I’m blocked, I did nothing wrong. Sorry, I tried.”

In a separate Instagram post, Stokes further shared, “I’m sorry for those who believed in us. It is what it is. Onward and upwards.”

The Country Singer Previously Stated She Wanted To Keep Her ‘Personal Life Personal’ Before Rekindling Relationship With Netflix Star

Weeks before she and Stokes got back together, Ballerini said she wanted to keep her “personal life personal” as she “protects” her peace.

In an ask-me-anything style Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked her, “How are YOU?!? You heal a lot of us, what do YOU need?”

To which Ballerini responded, “Thank you for saying this and asking. I’m in a steady and happy place right now, truly excited for this Australia tour and the holidays.”

She then wrote, “If I had one favor, it would be honoring that I’m trying to make my personal life personal for now. Unless it comes from me, its not from me. And that is really important in protecting my peace right now.”