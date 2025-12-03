Country Singer Hospitalized After Trying to Kill Himself While High on Cocaine

One of the last classic Outlaw country singers still standing is asking for prayers after “shooting Jim Beam Whiskey and cocaine.”

Billy Don Burns is a true outlaw of American country music, with songs recorded by legends like Willie Nelson, Johnny Paycheck, and Connie Smith. He has also worked as a producer for Merle Haggard and Paycheck. His most recent solo album featured modern country stars like Cody Jinks, Shooter Jennings, Whey Jennings, and Wes Shipp, reflecting the respect he commands from today’s outlaw country artists.

That said, Burns recently went on a serious binge that landed him in the hospital, prompting him to ask fans for their prayers.

Last week, a Facebook post showed the 76-year-old in a hospital bed, hooked up to several monitors. In a lengthy caption, the country artist’s tale began with Burns recalling some time spent with Sex Pistols legend Johnny Rotten before he decided to leave for “cocaine and whiskey.”

“I found me so cocaine and whiskey, and I get messed up, man,” the “Talk About Crazy” singer continued. “It really takes me way out there now, and I ran over a big concrete thing and tore up my car. So, there I am again with my car broke down. I hadn’t even drove it ten miles since I came and got it.”

Billy Don Burns Recounts Shooting Cocaine Using Jim Bean

Burns said the saga continued when he visited a nearby liquor store, accidentally left his phone behind, and it was stolen.

“When you don’t have a phone, in a strange land, and you don’t have a car….You are pretty much f—ed,” Burns recalled. “So, I started shooting the drugs. Instead of putting water in the spoon, I started using whiskey. I was shooting Jim Beam Whiskey and cocaine. I’m out of my head, man. I decided, ‘Why don’t you just kill yourself, Billy?’”

The Outlaw legend went on to claim that he “stabbed myself three times. I got a pocket knife that has about a 4 ½ inch blade on it; I thought I stabbed myself 3 times, but there is actually about 4 or 5; I didn’t remember the other 2.”

“I bled; I know I bled over a pint on one of the cuts,” he added.

Authorities quickly transported Burns to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, California, for treatment.

“It’s pretty crazy s– man but if you want to happen next, I guess you will have to buy the book,” Burns joked. “I guess but man I was playing, reading the bible, and doing all that stuff but its crazy times man, crazy times.”

Meanwhile, Burns is currently in recovery, thankful for the prayers and support that helped him through a life-threatening ordeal.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.