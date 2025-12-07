Country Singer Calls out Fan Yelling ‘Disrespectful’ Comments During Live Performance

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini unleashed on a fan after having to pause her Sydney, Australia, performance over their “disrespectful” comments.

Videos by Suggest

While performing an acoustic rendition of “Penthouse,” a fan shouted from the crowd. “F— off,” Ballierini declared before continuing with the performance.

The country singer later shared footage of the confrontation. “Respectfully, if anyone yells anything disrespectful to anyone during this song again, it will no longer be on the setlist,” she confirmed in an Instagram Stories post. “Please let this be a song that matters to people and not a place to insert yourself into a world that doesn’t exist and was never yours to begin with.”

“Team Everyone’s happy or bust,” she added. “Please.”

Ballerini wrote the single as part of her 2023 EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. It details her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans.

The former couple was married from 2017 to 2021.

“It hurts putting s— in a box/ And now we don’t talk,” the lyrics read. “And it stings rolling up the welcome mat/Knowing you got half.”

Later in the song, Ballerini sings about kissing someone new and moving on. “Now I don’t know where you’re sleeping, baby,” she sings. “We got along real nice, until I wanted out, now I know you hate me.”

For her live shows, the country singer swaps out the lyrics “don’t know where” to “don’t care.”

The Country Singer Previously Paused a Concert to Ask Fans to Stop Dissing Her Ex

This isn’t the first time that Kelce Ballerini has lashed out at a fan during a live performance. Earlier this year, the country singer asked fans to stop dissing her ex.

As she performed the same song, Penthouse, she was seen shaking her head at the audience and pausing midway through when someone in the crowd yelled “f— him.”

“Guys, we have to stop saying that,” she said. “Seriously, we have three years passed in. Everything is fine now. I sing the song for you now, it’s not about me anymore. Please.”

She further declared, “Alright, for everyone that’s moving forward with their lives, will you sing this with me?”

Ballerini then continued her performance, with some fans singing along.