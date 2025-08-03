Country Singer’s Dad Keeps Questioning Her About Fake Rumors

Although the rumors about her personal life don’t necessarily bother her, a country singer says her dad keeps asking her questions about the gossip.

While appearing on the Bobby Bones Show last month, Ella Langley spoke about how she and her dad discuss the constant posting of gossip in the comment section of her social media posts.

The country singer has urged her dad not to read the social media comments.

“What’s funny too is my dad has seen the drama stuff on Facebook and stuff like that, anything really,” Langley explained. “He’s like, ‘Come on, this ain’t right.’ And I’m like, ‘Dad, you know that’s not true, stop reading Facebook comments. Please, God, can you stop reading these [comments].’ [He’s] like, ‘Ugh, alright, sorry. I just don’t know what to do.'”

When asked how many rumors have continuously circulated about her, Langley said about “10% at the most.”

“I think the people get more worked up than we do,” she pointed out.

Riley Green Previously Addressed One Rumor About Him and Ella Langley

Months before Langley’s Bobby Bones Show appearance, Riley Green addressed the long-running rumor about him and Ella Langley dating. The duo teamed up for the 2024 duet “You Look Like You Love Me.”

During an appearance on the Viall Files podcast, Green confirmed that he was not dating Langley and he was single. He noted that his demanding career schedule is keeping him from having a long-term relationship.

“I mean, Ella’s probably too smart to date me anyway,” Green said about his duet partner. “When we first started having the success that we did with [‘You Look Like You Love Me’], I told Ella, I was like, ‘There’s gonna be a lot of things said, but we don’t really got to play into it or not play into it.'”

He then shared, “It’s gonna be something that people enjoy, the same way that we do when we listen to the song.”

Regarding Langley joining him on his Damn Country Music tour, Green added, “It’s cool to have that one and have that moment on stage together every night.”

