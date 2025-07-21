Riley Green Gets Real About Why He’s Single Despite Constant Romance Rumors

Despite constant rumors about his love life, Riley Green gets real about why he’s actually single.

The country music superstar recently spoke about his love life and why he believes he’s not exactly boyfriend material. He previously admitted to struggling with his poor communication skills.

“There’s probably women everywhere that’d volunteer to answer that question for you,” Green said when asked if he believes he has matured and learned to be a better boyfriend. “I don’t think I’ve gotten any better at any of that.”

Green also said he wasn’t sure if he was quite ready to settle down, due to his career and lifestyle. “I don’t know with this lifestyle that it’s not the easiest thing in the world,” he explained. “And you know, I’ve to a lot of opportunity in my career right now, and certainly, if I can put a lot of my time and energy into writin’ country songs and tourin’ and bein’ on the road, maybe one of these days I’ll have time to settle down and get more than just a dog.”

Riley Green Previously Said His Work Schedule Is Why He’s Single

During an appearance on the Viall Files podcast, Riley Green said his career schedule is why he is and continues to be single.

“I barely have time to see my dog,” he pointed out. “So it would take a really special girl to be okay with the amount of travel I would be gone. I just don’t think I’ve found her yet.”

Green then spoke about the rumors circulating about him and his duet partner, Ella Langley. “I mean, Ella’s probably too smart to date me anyway,” he said.

“When we first started having the success that we did with [‘You Look Like You Love Me’], I told Ella, I was like, ‘There’s gonna be a lot of things said, but we don’t really got to play into it or not play into it,'” he continued. “It’s gonna be something that people enjoy, the same way that we do when we listen to the song.”

He further shared his thoughts about Langley joining him on his Damn Country Music tour. “It’s cool to have that one and have that moment on stage together every night.”