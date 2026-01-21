Country Singer and Rockstar Welcome Baby No. 2 Together

A fan favorite country singer and her rockstar hubby just added a new hit to their lineup… baby No. 2 has arrived.

“Growing Up Fast” singer Naomi Johnson announced on Instagram on Jan. 13 that she has welcomed her second daughter.

The post featured a carousel of hospital photos celebrating the arrival of another baby girl with her husband, Martin Johnson, the frontman for The Night Game and Boys Like Girls.

“And just like that, the Johnson 3 turned to the Johnson 4. We welcomed another healthy, beautiful baby girl into the world,” she wrote alongside the adorable shots.

The country singer also thanked everyone for their support.

“Thank you all for your love and sweet messages. We couldn’t have done it without our friends and loved ones who helped bring her into the world. We are so in love, grateful, and blessed beyond measure,” Johnson added.

“So proud of you, mama! We can’t wait to meet her,” actress and singer Katie Stevens gushed in the comments. “We already love her so much,” country singer Nelly Joy added.

Naomi Johnson Dropped the Big Baby News Back in September

The former Runaway June member caught fans off guard with her pregnancy announcement on the God’s Country podcast in September 2025. During her chat with hosts Dan and Reid Isbell, she shared the big news, saying, “I’m happy because I’m having a baby, another baby. I’m pregnant! So happy. …Round two. What a gift.”

The couple’s new baby joins their first child, who was born in 2023.

The country singer married her rockstar partner in 2021, celebrating with an outdoor ceremony in Rangeley, Maine.

The singer announced the news with two photos from the ceremony. The first showed her and her rocker partner smiling and holding hands while surrounded by friends and family, and the second captured the moment they were pronounced husband and wife.

The Night Game frontman also shared several wedding photos, simply captioned, “mr. + mrs. johnson.”