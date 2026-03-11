country-singer-and-her-rock-musician-husband-welcome-baby-girl

A country singer and her rocker husband just took to social media to introduce their new baby to their adoring fans.

Indeed, country singer Sydney Quiseng (formerly of pop group Echosmith) and her husband, Cameron Quiseng (formerly of pop-rockers Allstar Weekend), welcomed their new little one, making it Instagram official.

“Jane Carole Quiseng 💛 born on 2/24/26 at 6:09 pm. We are so obsessed with her!!!!!!” Quiseng gushed in the caption to her March 10 post.

The 28-year-old country singer’s post kicked off with an adorable snap of little Jane Carole resting peacefully in her mother’s arms. Her head is covered in a cute pink, white, and blue beanie adorned with a large bow.

The post features photos of both parents bonding with their newborn, as well as baby Jane Carole resting before modeling an ultra-adorable yellow yarn outfit. The series concludes with a pic of the little one flashing a smile worthy of any rockstar.

Of course, fans of the country-rock couple took to the comments to fawn of thier new baby.

“Her little smile is everything!!” one top comment read. “Welcome, sweet girl! Congrats, you two!” another onlooker wrote.

“Awww!!! When I saw the picture at the end, I was shedding tears of joy for y’all! Beautiful baby girl! Congratulations, Sydney and Cameron!!!” yet another fan exclaimed.

Sydney Quiseng Latest EP Tied into Her New Baby’s Arrival

Quiseng recently capitalized on her new baby’s upcoming arrival.

The country singer took to Instagram last month to promote a new single, “That’s My Baby! (On Main Street).”

In the Instagram post, the singer, wearing a black sweatshirt with a midriff cutout that showed off her baby bump, crouched in her living room to share a banana with her pet rabbit while lip-syncing to her latest song.

“Just imagine what “releasing an EP at 38 weeks” will look like hahaha,” she captioned the post.

Quiseng’s EP, “That’s My Baby!,” dropped on Feb. 20. Here’s hoping that after these last couple of pushes, both promotional and literal, mommy and her new baby have some time to bond.