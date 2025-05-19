country-rock-singer-reveals-devastating-family-loss

Country/rock singer Cassadee Pope recently shared devastating news that her grandmother had passed away.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent Instagram post, Pope shared a photo of her grandmother standing on a beach at sunset.

“My beautiful grandma Jackie passed Saturday night. This picture was taken in 2011, right before she literally applauded how beautiful this sunset was,” she wrote. “There’s no question who I got my love of sunsets from. Now she has the best view of them.”

Noting her grandmother’s passing is somewhat bittersweet, Cassadee wrote, “She missed her mother dearly, so I like to think she got to spend Mother’s Day with her. Rest easy, Grandma.”

Fans of The Voice season three winner showed their support for the musician.

“So sorry for your loss — sending lots of love your way!” one fan wrote.

Another then shared, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love, prayers, and strength as you navigate through this difficult time.”

Cassadee Pope Previously Opened Up About the Estrangement With Her Father

Although she is usually private about her family, Cassadee Pope previously opened up about her estrangement from her father.

During a 2023 interview with the Hold My Hair? podcast, the country/rock singer spoke about her experience on The Voice, except for one “weird” moment with producers.

“They got me on an extra vulnerable, sleep-deprived day, and they got me to talk about my relationship with my dad, which I wish I hadn’t done,” Pope explained. “But it was such a vulnerable time for me that I just let it out.”

Pope said that while she was on The Voice, she hadn’t spoken to her father in a year. “I didn’t go into why … and this wasn’t the best thing [the show] did,” she pointed out. “They got in touch with [my dad] and the way that they brought it to me was kind of hilarious. They were like, ‘We found your father.’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t lose my father.’ I have his number.”

Pope further shared that the producers had the idea of having an on-camera reunion with her father. However, she quickly shut them down, but noted she had no hard feelings about the situation.

“I genuinely felt like they saw me open up, they saw America react so strongly to me opening up about my story that they were like, ‘We know this will help her,'” she added. “They were, like, trying to help me do better in the competition, which I appreciated.”