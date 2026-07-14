54-Year-Old ‘Old School’ Star Welcomes Baby With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Old School star Luke Wilson and his girlfriend, Kendall Yates, have welcomed their baby girl. This is the 54-year-old actor’s first child.

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According to Page Six, Wilson and Kendale brought their infant to an event supporting the actor’s upcoming Netflix series, The Hawk, at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

A source also confirmed with the media outlet that the couple had introduced the little one to other attendees at the event.

Page Six further reported that the couple was last photographed together in April. Yates and Wilson have been romantically linked since 2023. They stepped out together for the first time for an after-party following the premiere of Wilson’s Horizon: An American Saga.– Chapter 1 in June 2024.

Wilson Says He’s ‘Very Proud’ to Become a Father

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Wilson opened up about becoming a father for the first time.

“I’m just very proud to be a new dad, and just taking it day by day,” he said.

His older brothers, Andrew and Owen, also have children of their own. Owen is the father of three children, while Andrew has at least one child.

“I’ve always loved being around my brother Andrew and Owen and their kids,” Luke pointed out. “So it will be nice to get with all the brothers or children together. That’ll be nice.”

Speaking about fatherhood, Luke said he’s learned by watching “good role models” within his family.

“They’re both good dads,” he said about his brothers. “But, I would say mostly I think about my own father, he was a really good dad. Very hardworking, just a good guy, and his father was a great guy, so I’ve got some good role models.”

Luke previously opened up about wanting to become a parent. While speaking to PEOPLE in 2007, he stated that he wanted to have children at “some point.”

“I don’t have a girlfriend, but I wouldn’t mind one. I definitely want [kids] at some point,” he noted.

When asked if his parents would want more kids, Luke added, “Yeah, they really love Andrew’s son, Joey, and I’m sure they’d love more. We need to get a girl in the family.

