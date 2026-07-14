Music Icon’s Daughter Undergoes Transplant

The daughter of a founding member of the iconic ’60s group The Mamas & the Papas recently underwent a transplant, sharing the health update on social media.

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Indeed, actress and model Bijou Phillips, daughter of music legend John Phillips, shared on Instagram that she has received a kidney transplant after months of waiting.

“I am beyond beyond grateful to everyone who rushed into help me, get checked to donate, you are all hero[es]!” the 46-year-old captioned the July 8 post, beaming from ear to ear in her hospital gown.

“My wonderful brother donated in the kidney exchange! He saved a life, and the life he saved had a special person donate for them, and then a few weeks later! The voucher program found me a perfect match!” the Hostel: Part II star explained.

Phillips noted that the kidney is such a close match that it feels as though it came “from one of my parents!”

Phillips praised her doctor for avoiding any muscle cuts, which dramatically sped up her recovery. Calling her surgeon a “lifesaver,” she shared: “I feel at five days out like I did four months after my last surgery!”

Music Icon’s Daughter Bijou Phillips Made a Public Plea For a Living Kidney Donor Earlier This Year

This positive update comes after Phillips made a public plea for a living kidney donor in February, revealing she had been hospitalized and on dialysis.

“I need help finding a kidney. I’m asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and most important, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter,” she wrote on Instagram then, referencing her 11-year-old daughter, Fianna.

Bijou Phillips at the “Infinite Icon” premiere, Jan. 20, 2026, Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of life in the NICU on dialysis,” she explained at the time. She added that a 2017 kidney donation from a close friend gave her eight extra years of health.

Meanehile, family and friends took to the comments section to show their love for

“The one and only 🙏🙌. Praise God!” big sister Chynna Phillips Baldwin wrote. “So happy for you🥹. Love you so much, sis🥰,” pal Parisa Hilton gushed.