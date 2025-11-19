Country Music Singer and Wife Announce Pregnancy, April Due Date

Country singer Drew Baldridge hit a high note on the red carpet Tuesday night, debuting his wife Katie’s pregnancy in style…

Videos by Suggest

The 33-year-old “Stay at Home Dad” singer was all smiles, proudly placing his hand on his wife’s growing baby bump at last night’s 2025 BMI Country Awards. Katie stunned in a form-fitting, gold gown that brilliantly showcased both her radiant glow and her baby-on-board figure.

A very pregnant Katie Baldridge and country singer Drew Baldridge attend the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 18 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BMI)

“Katie and I are so excited to welcome our second son this April,” Baldridge told PEOPLE before their red carpet debut. “We’ve always dreamed of having a couple of kids, and we feel so blessed to be adding another little one to our family.”

The couple, already parents to their nearly 3-year-old son Lyric, are expecting another baby boy this time around.

“I was already outnumbered by boys, but now it’s official,” Katie told the outlet. “All I want is a healthy baby, and knowing that Lyric will get to be a big brother makes this even more special.”

Country Singer Drew Baldridge Says Fatherhood Strikes the Right Chord in Wake of Wife’s Pregnancy

Baldridge, who married his sweetheart Katie back in May 2021, shares that even with a year full of career highs, his favorite role is still “Dad.”

“2025 has been an incredible year with so many professional firsts, and I’m beyond grateful,” the “Little Bit” singer said. “But nothing comes close to the joy of being a father.”

The singer-songwriter and his wife said “I do” at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Even back then, the lovebirds were already plotting to expand their duet into a full band.

“We started talking about starting a family and a life together, and we knew we needed to take this next step so we could make that happen,” Baldridge told PEOPLE at the time about getting hitched.

“Katie makes me a better man,” he insisted. “She reminds me to put others first and to love with a bigger heart. I really can’t picture my life without her anymore, and I know if she wasn’t in it, I’d feel empty.”