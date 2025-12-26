Country Music Legend Dies on Christmas, Grand Ole Opry Pays Tribute: RIP to Stu Phillips

One of country music’s elders has sadly passed away.

Videos by Suggest

While details are sparse at the moment, Stu Phillips, the oldest living member of the Grand Ole Opry, has died. Heart of Texas Records’ Tracy Pitcox announced the passing on Thursday, which was Christmas.

“The eldest member of the Grand Ole Opry, Stu Phillips passed away today at the age of 92,” Pitcox wrote.

The Opry would confirm the news on Friday, sharing a memorial image of Phillips on stage and adding, “Thank you, Stu Phillips—who was our oldest living Opry member—for your music, friendship, and 58 years as part of the Opry family.”

Philips was a beloved figure in the country world, with his career taking him all the way from rodeos and carnivals to the Opry and the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. Some of his most beloved recording include “The Great El Tigre,” Bracero,” “Juanita Jones” and “Crystal Chandelier.” He had two charting album in the 1960s, 1966’s Singin’ and 1967’s Grassroots Country.

Tributes began pouring in for the late country music star in the wake of Pitcox’s post and the Opry’s tribute.

Former bandmate Roger Ball paid tribute to Phillips on Facebook, writing, “I am very saddened to learn Stu Phillips passed away today. He was a great singer and a very kind gentleman. I was a member of his band, the Balladiers, back in the 1970’s. Stu was my first Grand Ole Opry gig. Rest in peace my friend.”

Radio personality Johnny Woodlock wrote, “Lost A Legend This Evening my friend and fellow Canadian Country Music Pioneer Stu Phillips has passed away at age 92 over the years Stu had been a great friend and supporter of my radio show and career having appeared on the program several times over the years. RIP STU PHILLIPS THE TRAVELING BALLADEER.”