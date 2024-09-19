country-music-legend-billy-edd-wheeler-dead-at-91



Billy Edd Wheeler, a Country music legend, songwriter, performer, writer, and visual artist, has passed away at the age of 92.

According to his obituary, Wheeler passed away peacefully at his home in Swannanoa, North Carolina on Monday, Sept. 16. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Bannerman Wheeler, his daughter Lucy Wheeler (Ted White), and his son, Travis Wheeler (Sarah Daubs). The late songwriter is also survived by his brother Robert Stewart (Velra Stewart).

Billy Edd Wheeler’s songwriting career began in the early 1960s. He worked with various artists, including Judy Collins, Neil Young, Kenny Rogers, Nancy Sinatra, and Elvis Presley. Among his well-known songs are Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson,” “The Reverend Mr. Black,” “High Flyin’ Bird,” and Kenny Rogers’ Coward of the County.”

For his songwriting talent, Wheeler was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2007, and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2011. He also received 13 awards from The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

“His creative spirit would lead to an award-winning writing career which spans decades,” Wheeler’s obituary further shared. “His writing talents were given life in many forms, from plays and musicals, to poetry, novels, humor books, a memoir and of course, song writing.”

Wheeler was also described as a generous soul, a renaissance man and true lover of life. “His family was one of his greatest joys and he loved the simple pleasure of spending time with them.”

Team Kenny Rogers Remembers Billy Edd Wheeler

In a special tribute on Facebook, Team Kenny Rogers remembered Billy Edd Wheeler and his musical talents.

“We’re very sorry to hear about the passing of Billy Edd Wheeler,” the post reads. “The award-winning songwriter known for such hits as ‘Jackson’ ‘The Reverend Mr. Black’ and Kenny’s #1 hit, ‘Coward Of The County’ (co-written with Roger Bowling). Billy Edd was also a playwright, an author, a painter and a poet—our condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers.”

Wheeler’s daughter responded to the post. “Thank you for posting this!” she wrote. Lucy also shared her thoughts about “Coward of the Country.” “We are all so proud of him and loved this song!!!”

Kenny Rogers and Billy Edd Wheeler’s “Coward Of The Country” was released on Nov. 12, 1979. The hit track topped the Billboard Country chart and reached number three on the Hot 100 chart. It was also on the top of the Cash Box singles chart. The song inspired a 1981 television movie of the same name