Cops Called to Jennifer Aniston’s Home After Man Crashes Through Front Gate

A man has been arrested after the Los Angeles Police Department said he crashed through the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the incident occurred Monday in the 900 block of Airole Way in Bel Air at approximately 12:20 p.m. local time.

Following the crash, the actress’ security team rushed to the vehicle and assisted the driver. They then kept their guns on him as they waited for law enforcement to arrive on the scene.

The driver, who appeared to be in his 70s, notably complained about being in pain following the crash. He was checked out by an ambulance before being booked by responding officers.

The Gate of Jennifer Aniston’s Residence Was Noticeably Damaged

Local media outlet KTLA 5 reported that the residence gate also suffered noticeable damage. The retractable arm of the front gate appeared to be broken off and resting on the ground.

Other local media outlets claim they saw the gate was being opened and closed manually after the ordeal.

Although she was home at the time of the incident, the Friends star was not injured.

“There was a victim who was home at the time, who was not injured,” the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.