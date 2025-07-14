Cops Arrest Food Delivery Driver, Deliver Pizza Themselves

The last person you expect to be your pizza delivery person is a police officer. This is what happened to an Arizona customer who purchased a pizza delivery and got two police officers to finish the delivery job after they had arrested a Grubhub driver.

Police Deliver Pizza After Arresting Grubhub Delivery Driver

Tempe Police Department caught the whole ordeal on bodycam video and shared it on social media. “When a delivery driver was arrested during a traffic stop, our officers made sure the pizza still got to the customer,” they wrote.

When a delivery driver was arrested during a traffic stop, our officers made sure the pizza still got to the customer. The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady. 🍕🚨 We’re committed to serving our community 24/7—whether it’s safety or pizza delivery! pic.twitter.com/mjwy9KXPIk — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) July 12, 2025

“The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady. We’re committed to serving our community 24/7—whether it’s safety or pizza delivery!”

The video showed police officers arresting the deliveryman and using his phone to track the customer. They eventually showed up at the hungry person’s door holding their Little Caesars order. The confused woman opened the door and greeted the officers.

“How are you doing?” the officer holding the pizza asked. She said she was good and asked how the officers were, still perplexed.

“Very good. Brandy?” He asked, making sure he got the right address.

Once she confirmed she was Brandy, the officer admitted what had happened. “So your Grubhub guy got arrested, so…” he trailed off, the woman’s jaw dropping in shock.

“We still delivered your pizza,” he added as he handed over the order.

“Well, I really appreciate the pizza,” she said, looking close to letting out a laugh.

“It still should be warm,” the second officer added as the other smiled at the absurdity of the situation.

“Thank you very very much,” she said as the officers left her to her meal.

Responses on social media were either thanking the officers or joking about it. One netizen wrote, “To protect and serve pizza.” Another asked why she didn’t tip the officers.

Fox News Digital spoke with the authorities and found out about the Grubhub driver’s crimes. Police charged the driver with reckless driving and racing. Unless he was racing to get this woman her pizza on time, these are serious crimes.